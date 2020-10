THE identity of a woman killed on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd last month has been revealed.

Karli Nicole Kempthorne was killed in a collision with a truck between Dundathu and Susan River on September 27.

River Heads crash victim Karli Nicole Kempthorne.



The 28-year-old River Heads woman died at the scene.

The truck driver, a 52-year-old man, was uninjured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

The findings will be referred to the coroner.