Naomi Campbell took to Instagram to show off her safety precautions.
Celebrity

Naomi Campbell’s extreme plane gear

by Elana Fishman
11th Mar 2020 5:11 PM

With coronavirus continuing to spread around the world, Naomi Campbell is taking no chances during her travels.

The famously germaphobe supermodel, whose YouTube video detailing her extensive aeroplane routine went viral last year, was snapped while boarding a flight from LA to NYC, wearing a full hazmat suit beneath her chic camel cape.

The 49-year-old covered her face with an N95 mask, and protected her hands with a pair of pink latex gloves, taking to Instagram to inform her fans of her travel gear.

In her headline-making travel video from last summer, Campbell demonstrated how she uses antibacterial wipes to sanitise her seat, tray table, TV screen, headrest, overhead bins and anything else within reach every time she flies.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on," she explained.

"I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

She also covers her seat with a blanket and wears a surgical mask while in-flight - even when the world isn't facing the threat of a novel virus.

"No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can't," Campbell said.

"So this is my protection from people's coughing and sneezing."

Naomi Campbell at The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2018. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The fashion icon added that her rather extensive plane prep has served her well in the past.

"I mean, as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I'm blessed that I don't, and I really think that this helps me, my little routine," she said.

In these trying times, it certainly pays off to be a clean freak.

This story originally appeared on New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Naomi took to Instagram to show off her safety precautions.
