Narcissism is about an ego in overdrive

3D illustration of a magnifying glass over a paper bakground with focus on the word me. Concept of egocentrism

3D illustration of a magnifying glass over a paper bakground with focus on the word me. Concept of egocentrism Olivier Le Moal

On The Couch With Sarah Bergman

WE hear the words narcissism and narcissist often these days, bandied around by the general population, either to describe a person or contemporary society.

There is a sense that narcissism is becoming the norm. You could say social media certainly encourages us to get carried away with our own self- importance and it appears to feed an over-inflated sense of ego.

But, what is narcissism and what does it look like?

Before finding its way into the mainstream, narcissism was and still is a term used in psychology that relates to self-esteem and refers to an aspect of personality.

Primarily it is the way we organise our ego.

It is mostly seen as a personality trait defined by a combination of grandiosity (I am good) and vulnerability (sometimes I am not).

Contrary to the way it is used in the general public, narcissism is actually on a continuum and can manifest in both healthy and unhealthy ways.

For most of us healthy narcissism relates to self-esteem and self worth and can manifest as the ability to take pleasure in one's beauty, accomplishments and abilities.

It is ecstatic joy and acknowledgement of oneself for a brief moment, leaving a glow of enduring sense of self worth and self-esteem that can sustain you through the rough times in life.

On the other hand, unhealthy narcissism is when there is a prevalent pattern of grandiosity, need for admiration, and lack of empathy.

The vulnerability in self-esteem makes these individuals very sensitive to narcissistic injury from criticism or defeat.

When these individuals perceive a threat to their self-esteem or self worth they react strongly. In order to regulate their emotional experience they adopt a behaviour known as narcissistic rage which is a defence to protect them from having to feel like they have failed in some way.

These defensive behaviours are generally anger, blaming and not taking responsibility for their actions.

The narcissist's sense of self is often too fragile for them to admit their flaws, so their defensive behaviours of grandiosity (I am the best), rage and not taking responsibility, allows them to feel ok (it is you, not me).

These patterns are very painful and confusing for others.