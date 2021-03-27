‘Narcissistic’ stalker’s reign of terror ends in jail cell

Townsville man Zachary William Trott was found guilty of rape after trial. He also pleaded guilty to stalking and a string of other offences.

Townsville man Zachary William Trott was found guilty of rape after trial. He also pleaded guilty to stalking and a string of other offences.

A MANIPULATIVE man with a history of concerning behaviour towards women left a trail of terrified victims in his wake.

Zachary William Trott, 25, harassed and intimidated women across North Queensland - he set up fake social media profiles, called from blocked numbers, threatened to kill himself and them, reported false crimes to police and arrived at their homes uninvited.

A jury found Trott guilty of rape, while he pleaded guilty to stalking three women and taking pictures of a naked woman, who he raped, while she was asleep.

Crown Prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said Trott's behaviour toward three young victims was "manipulative" and "narcissistic".

He stalked a woman he met on Facebook.

"He sought to manipulate (her) into speaking with him by claiming he was dying," Mr Dunkerton said.

"He threatened to visit the homes of her friends and commit suicide. He also, quite concerningly threatened violence toward (her) partner.

Mr Dunkerton said Trott lied to police and "remarkably" claimed the woman had been stalking him.

He was charged and released on bail but despite this went on to "immediately" stalk another woman, Mr Dunkerton said.

When this second woman blocked him, he went to her home and lied to police when they intervened claiming she held him hostage.

Trott then began to prey on a third woman, calling and texting her hundreds of times, turning up to her home and work over a month in 2019.

At one stage he told a friend of the woman that he wanted to stab and kill her.

After a night out on Flinders St where the woman rebuffed his advances multiple times, Trott got in her car uninvited and requested she drive him home.

Mr Dunkerton said when they arrived she went inside for a glass of water after effects of alcohol washed over her.

She woke the next morning to him grabbing her hand and forcing on to his genitals before he digitally raped her.

"When she said stop - he didn't," Mr Dunkerton.

While the woman was asleep Trott took her clothes off and took pictures of her.

Mr Dunkerton said Trott showed a lack of insight, a denial of his conduct and portrayed himself as the victim.

Trott has previous convictions for stalking, breaching a restraining order and using a carriage service to harass.

Defence barrister Ted Bassett said his client had an "unfortunate" upbringing.

Judge Gregory Lynham said Trott made the women's lives a "living hell".

Mr Lynham noted reports that found Trott would need "long-term" therapy to get insight to his distorted thinking and emotional rage.

Trott was given a head sentence of five years with 656 days already served. Trott will be eligible for parole after he has served 50 per cent of his sentence.

Originally published as 'Narcissistic' stalker's reign of terror ends in jail cell