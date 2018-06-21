Barnaby’s biggest insult to his wife

Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce during their first interview since the birth of their baby. Credit: Channel 7

BARNABY Joyce had always wanted a son.

So it comes as no surprise that he and wife Natalie had discussed baby names for boys over the years.

Now Mrs Joyce has spoken out about another cruel blow in a long list of "appalling behaviour", not just from "Barney" but his now partner Vikki Campion.

Sebastian had always been their number one choice for a boy's name, among daughters Bridgette, 21, Julia, 20, Caroline, 18, and Odette, 15.

Natalie and Barnaby Joyce with daughters Odette, Caroline, Julia and Bridgette Picture: Facebook

"It felt like another malicious taunt in a very long line of appalling behaviour," she told The Australian Women's Weekly.

"He always wanted a boy and while the girls really are the epicentre of his universe, we had no chance, she was giving him a son."

The final blow had actually been February 23 this year when Mrs Joyce found out Barnaby had just stepped down as the country's Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier Mrs Joyce had begged her estranged husband to come home to tell their daughters in person the news she had kept hidden for some time.

Ms Campion was pregnant - but she'd only found out no more than a week after Barnaby had said, "Nat, give me a week. I thought I had this sorted. I love you - you know that - I just f**ked up", and Mrs Joyce's world came crashing down.

Her daughters were busy during important times in their young lives but even when she thought they were ready, Mrs Joyce said their father refused to return to Tamworth and instead chose to stand by his pregnant mistress and their future son.

Natalie Joyce has broken her silence on the worst two years of her life. Picture: Paul Suesse

The interview appears in the July 2018 edition of The Australian Women’s Weekly. Picture: Paul Suesse

Mrs Joyce chose to give a tell-all interview to show her daughters she would not take what has happened to their family lying down.

When the women last got together they performed a powerful rendition of Helen Reddy's I am Woman to remind them she was strong and invincible - and that they were too.

It's been a tumultuous year for the women, and one they've had to face under immense public scrutiny.

Experts have previously said the couple's daughters could be facing severe stress and anxiety disorders because of the prolonged period of trauma they've faced.

Days after the controversial $150,000 Sunday Night interview aired, their eldest daughter Bridgette revealed she skipped the cringe-worthy segment for a glass of wine with a friend instead.

In the interview Ms Campion broke her silence about her relationship with Barnaby, revealing she had purchased the medicine needed to have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant.

Ms Campion said she had been pressured to terminate the baby by "conservatives" within the National Party.

She said the pair was "close for a long time" before things turned romantic in "late 2016".

"I was close to him. I was going through some fairly difficult private circumstances of my own. He was also going through some things," she said.

In her own interview Mrs Joyce recounts the first time she met a "cold" and "frighteningly ambitious" Ms Campion at their family home, who she knew wanted her life and later suspected was edging her way in when she saw signs of an affair.

Even when Mrs Joyce agreed to accompany Barnaby on a trip to Belgium in the final throws of their relationship she said Ms Campion called relentlessly 20 times a day, despite her telling her husband he was to have no contact with the woman for two weeks if she was to attend the trip.

Mr Joyce said in the Sunday Night interview he and Ms Campion "didn't stumble into this like we were kids" and hadn't set out to hurt anyone with their affair.

"You show me the person who has a perfect marriage and I'll show you a liar," Mr Joyce said.

Mrs Joyce watched the program with close family members and said she took several calls from the heartbroken and angry girls asking why their dad did this to them.

"They were asking if their dad ever changed their nappies and, for the most part, I had to say no," she said.

"It's disgraceful to air such rot. Did they consider the girls were in the middle of exams?"

Mrs Joyce said she was gutted and fell apart behind closed doors.

Their four girls have remained silent and refrained from commenting publicly, and are yet to meet Sebastian.