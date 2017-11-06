News

National champion at 16

IN ACTION: Ellysa Kenny at the APRA Junior National Finals at Emerald.
IN ACTION: Ellysa Kenny at the APRA Junior National Finals at Emerald. Dave Ethell

EMERALD rider Ellysa Kenny has won the biggest title in women's rodeo, the Australian Professional Rodeo Association all around cowgirl.

She secured the win after consistent performances across her two events, barrel racing and breakaway roping, in the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals, which finished on Sunday.

At age 16, she is one of the youngest national champions in history.

Fellow Central Queensland rider Jorja Iker, from Alton Downs, won the breakaway roping title and Jaimi Downing from Emerald was best in the barrel race.

Cooyar bull rider Jack McArthur won his first national title after a season that included his outstanding 87.5-point ride in round one at the national finals on October 26.

Pro tour champion Brad Pierce, from Tooma (NSW), won another saddle bronc title in the APRA after a starring performance this weekend in Warwick.

Former Gore (southwest Queensland) rider Fred Osman, who calls Camerons Corner (still in the southwest) home, won three rounds of the bareback to win his second APRA title.

In timed events, Emerald cowboy Campbell Hodson won the rope and tie and combined with Liam Davison from Charters Towers to win team roping, while Caboolture cowboy Lachlan O'Neill won the title in steer wrestling.

Hodson was second in pro tour all around standings but had done enough to win the all around title.

apra rodeo ellysa kenny national champion

