National drivers pumped

COMPETITION: Nathan Barbeler and Travis Hutchison are ready to battle it out for the Number One position and bragging rights for the next 12 months as the Queensland Street Stock Title winner. Contributed

Held on Saturday, March 17, the event promises to be a family fun filled night of racing action in a safe and controlled environment.

Coal Capital Speedway is a not-for-profit club run by a small group of dedicated, passionate people, happy to provide the Blackwater community with another family friendly outing.

COAL Capital Speedway, along with Speedway Sedans Queensland, presents the KNM Couriers Queensland Street Stock Title.

Coal Capital Speedway Blackwater Club president Gillian Koch said the Queensland Street Stock Title would have more than 30 competitors travelling from as far away as Victoria right up to the Northern Territory to compete.

"Each competitor will be chasing the number one title position and bragging rights for the next 12 months as the Queensland Street Stock Title winner,” she said.

"Rockhampton local Murray Batley, who is a relatively new comer to the sport, will be vying for the top spot in his Ford Ba, sponsored by Ford Street Mechanical and L & S Zonca.

"Travis Hutchison is another one of my favourites to win. He will be racing in the beautifully presented SB7 Kenco Racing Products sponsored VE Commodore from Maryborough.

"Travis, along with Nathan Barbeler, who is from Kingaroy and will be in the SB88 Barbler Racing Commodore, have just returned from travelling to the Australian Street Stock Title in Adelaide and The South Australia Street Stock Title at Murray Bridge.

"The support classes at this stage are the Super Stockers who will be running in The Graham Young Memorial, which is proudly sponsored by Dingo Roadhouse Group, SSA Juniors and AMCA Nationals.”

Ms Koch said she was looking forward to competing in the Queensland Street Stock Title, as she had a car in this class and this was her home track.

"I would love to see myself make the back off the a main, but just finishing the night with the car in one piece would also be a great start,” she joked.

She urged people to come along and show their support to the competitors and also the little club so they could continue to provide quality racing in the Blackwater area.

"We are also going to be holding the Shave for a Cure at this meeting and our own club member Grizzly (Mick) Adams will be getting all his golden locks and beard shaved at interval.

"Please support this great cause.

"He is also the sponsor for the BW 71 Koch Grizz Race Team Car, where he and I will be competing in the title.

"As we say in the speedway world, get your back side trackside for a great night of racing.”

Gates will open to the public at 3pm, all tickets are sold at the gate on entry. Entry cost will be $20 for adults, $15 for pensioners and students, $50 for a family pass (two adults and three children).

For more information, contact the club president of Coal Capital Speedway Blackwater, Gillian Koch, on 0419962290.

QLD Street Stock Title

Where: Coal Capital Speedway, down the end off Turpentine Street, Blackwater.

When: Saturday, March 17. Gates open at 3pm.

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for pensioners and students, $50 for a family pass (two adults and three children).