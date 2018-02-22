National super star at age 13

Motocross: From the age of just three, Dingo local Brad West (Westy) has lived, breathed and raced all things motocross.

The soon to be 14-year-old has taken on competitions and shared success locally, nationally on the Australian Junior Motocross circuit, and even internationally, achieving more than most have dreamed of before he has even hit mid-teens.

His Australian success has led to international interest, featuring in events that riders such as Aussie Superstar Chad Reed, Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Villopoto, James Stewart and arguably the greatest of all time, Ricky Carmichael, used to kick-start their careers.

He started 2018 with a bang, competing at the annual Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville, New Zealand in January, "the premier event on the Kiwi motorcycling calendar”.

"This off season we ventured over the Tasman to ride and train with the Kiwi Ben Townley and family,” he said.

"Located in the North Island in beautiful Tauranga with great weather, great mountain biking certainly makes training more enjoyable compared to Central Queensland 45 degrees weather.

"The event went well, managed to go first, first, second, for first overall. Very cool event, will certainly be back in 2019.”

With a jam-packed schedule, he returned to Australia in February for the first round of the Airoh Motocross series 2018, held at Mal Watson MX Park Dundowran, Hervey Bay.

According to Airoh organisers, more than 500 bikes turned up.

The 85cc 12-13 years class was full with 40 entries and Westy managed to win all three of his events.

"Friday night the skies opened up and dropped some rain making the track on Saturday look awesome,” he said.

Westy said his biggest achievement so far was being chosen to represent Australia in 2014 as first reserve. At age 10 he was the youngest rider ever selected.

With successive runner up achievements in the 2016 and 2017 National Titles, the stage has been set for Westy to race against the world's best riders in the US.

The year has only just begun and Westy is already smashing goals, with the hope of one day racing in the US Pro Motocross Championship.

Training has already commenced for the FIM World Junior Motocross Title Race in Victoria in August, hosted by Horsham Motorcycle Club.

This is the first time in history that the event has been held in Australia.

Westy and his team are looking forward to the event, before they head to the US in October for a busy month of racing.

Keep an eye out at the Emerald Race Club over the upcoming season.

You're sure to see this young star in action.