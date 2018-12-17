MP resigns after ‘sugar baby’ claims

NATIONALS MP Andrew Broad has resigned from his position as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister following claims he had a "sugar baby".

Nationals leader Michael McCormack issued a statement thanking Mr Broad for his service and said the resignation was appropriate due to the nature of the allegations made.

He also stressed the matter may also be subject to future investigation and further media comment on such detail was not appropriate.

Mr Broad's resignation follows a New Idea story that the married politician was caught with a sugar baby from a "seeking arrangements" website he used to meet younger girls while he was away on work trips.

Amy, who uses the online alias "Sweet Sophia Rose", revealed to New Idea how she met up with Mr Broad at the expensive Aqua restaurant in Hong Kong.

"I don't think someone like that should be in a position of power and making decisions for the country while being so deceiving himself," she told the magazine.

Mr Broad had only been in the position since September and Mr McCormack said a replacement would be made and announced in due course.

Andrew Broad in Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith

More to come.