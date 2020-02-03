Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Politics

Nationals spill: Canavan quits and backs Joyce for leader

by GEOFF CHAMBERS, GREG BROWN and RICHARD FERGUSON
3rd Feb 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESOURCES Minister Matt Canavan has quit cabinet and thrown his support behind the leadership bid of Barnaby Joyce, the Australian reports.

"I do think a change of direction here will allow us to do that better for our constituents," Senator Canavan said.

Mr Joyce confirmed he will challenge Michael McCormack for leadership of the Nationals, saying Nationals MP Llew O'Brien's motion to spill the leadership would be seconded in tomorrow's partyroom meeting.

"I have informed Mr McCormack I will be standing against him," Mr Joyce told Sky News.

"You can't just sit back and say you wish things were better. I have respect for Mr McCormack I think he does a good job. I think the National Party has to be on the balls of its toes as we face some of the most challenging times.

"We have to speak with our own voice and we have to drive agendas because it is going to be an incredibly tough game for people in regional areas."

barnaby joyce leadership spill matt canavan michael mccormack national party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum drove five times over legal limit to get KFC

        premium_icon Mum drove five times over legal limit to get KFC

        News When police found her there was damage to the front of the car and a popped rear tyre.

        Snake bites Clermont woman

        premium_icon Snake bites Clermont woman

        News The woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by emergency services.

        COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

        premium_icon COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        premium_icon Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        Crime Rogelio Acosta Ruiz to be released from jail