Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
National not-for-profit Bush Heritage Australia has recently wrapped up the second phase of an innovative Queensland Bluegrass (Dichanthium sericeum) grass seed harvesting project on Carnarvon Station Reserve, Bidjara country. Once the seed is harvested it is laid out on tarps at 100mm thick and turned every day for seven days to dry out. Photo: Krystle Wright
National not-for-profit Bush Heritage Australia has recently wrapped up the second phase of an innovative Queensland Bluegrass (Dichanthium sericeum) grass seed harvesting project on Carnarvon Station Reserve, Bidjara country. Once the seed is harvested it is laid out on tarps at 100mm thick and turned every day for seven days to dry out. Photo: Krystle Wright
Environment

Native seed harvesting project to revitalise CQ grasslands

Kristen Booth
8th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A not-for-profit organisation has recently completed the second phase of a project in Central Queensland, to harvest native grass seeds to use in mine land rehabilitation projects across the state.

National not-for-profit Bush Heritage Australia recently wrapped up the second phase of an innovative Queensland Bluegrass (Dichanthium sericeum) grass seed harvesting project on Carnarvon Station Reserve, Bidjara country in the Queensland Brigalow Belt region.

Bluegrass species typically grow best on fertile clay soils that are suited for grazing and cropping and as a result, its extent and condition has declined dramatically since the introduction of large-scale agricultural practices.

About 700kg of native grass seeds were harvested in 2021 as part of the project, mostly bluegrass with up to a dozen other native grass species in the mix.

It’s an increase of almost 30 per cent from the 550kg of seeds harvested in the inaugural trial in 2020 and reflects an exceptional wet season after five years of below average rainfall.

Bush Heritage staff members Chris Wilson and Glen Baker spread the Queensland Bluegrass (Dichanthium sericeum) seed out to dry. Photo: Krystle Wright
Bush Heritage staff members Chris Wilson and Glen Baker spread the Queensland Bluegrass (Dichanthium sericeum) seed out to dry. Photo: Krystle Wright

Carnarvon Reserve manager Chris Wilson said it was critical to maintain native grasses to retain the natural wildlife across the region.

“Not only does this project provide Bush Heritage with a sustainable income stream to support on-ground conservation work, but it facilitates the uptake of native grasses in other locations,” he said.

“It’s absolutely critical we maintain healthy grasslands as they attract insects, the start of the food chain, which then flows on to birds, small rodents and native mammals.

“Native grasses help to retain all these species, and also reduce the impact of the more intense bushfires predicted under climate change.”

READ: Former CQ mine site boasts a rich, revived landscape

The harvested seeds will be sent to specialist soil, land and ecological restoration consultants Highlands Environmental in Emerald for use in grassland regeneration and mined land rehabilitation programs throughout the Brigalow Belt bioregion, which spans from the Queensland, New South Wales border north to Townsville.

Highlands Environmental Managing Director Terry Short said scientists were undertaking soil and vegetation condition monitoring pre and post-harvesting to build up a solid ecological dataset over time.

“I am absolutely delighted to be working with Chris and the Bush Heritage team on such a worthy project,” he said.

The brush harvester used has minimal impact on the plants and takes only 10-15 per cent of available ripe seed, leaving the rest to go back into the ecosystem.

bushland carnarvon station central qld native plants
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News She was reportedly bitten on the lower leg by the snake.

        Man injured in quad bike crash on private property

        Premium Content Man injured in quad bike crash on private property

        News He was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic