Woman’s ‘disturbing’ period photo divides internet

Woman smears period blood all over her face and chest.

Woman smears period blood all over her face and chest.

A SWEDISH naturist has divided the internet after sharing a photo of her face smeared in her menstrual blood.

Maxinne Bjork, who also describes herself as a 'yogini', shared the controversial photo with her 46,000 followers on Instagram.

She accompanied the photo with a long caption, explaining why she decided to cover herself in her period blood.

Maxinne smeared her period blood all over herself to promote ‘acceptance and love.’

Maxinne wrote: "I just came home all emotional with lots on my minds that I just pushed a side cause I didn't have space to deal with it in the moment.

"I sat down and did some deep breathing, and all of a sudden felt a strong urge to cover myself in my life-giving fluids as a woman.

"So without really thinking of why or anything else, I just did.

"Smudged it out all over my body and then rolled around naked on the grass in my garden all covered in my menstrual blood.

"Smelled the earth and started crying intensely. Both from happiness and sadness. After some crying I started laughing instead."

Originally from Sweden but now living in Bali, her post seemed to refer to some family problems.

She continued: "I'm so happy to have my mum in my life, we both help each other to get through some rollercoasters.

"The family situation we are in right now is just very draining. But that's life.

"And exactly how it is suppose to be in this moment. Accept and love."

Her photo racked up more than 3000 likes, but people also criticised her, branding her "mentally sick" and "disturbed".

Comments were disabled on the photo, but Maxinne took the time to hit out at her haters in another post.

She wrote: "So interesting how people can't accept that we all are different and have different views about life.

"I'm not telling people to think like me, but with my actions I want to express to people to listen to their hearts, and do what feels right for them even though it doesn't fit the norm.

"And that's why I even use social media, I want to spread how I live, so people can be inspired to dare to live how they want to live.

"I'm not trying to change any one, be you! And bad comments that I'm mentally sick doesn't really affect me.

"Maybe I am? But oh my, how great it feels to be mentally disturbed then I love my life!"

With comments enabled, people both praised her period post and questioned her.

One person said: "Cringe, pls visit a psychotherapist."

Another said: "It's your account do whatever you want, but covering up with your own menstrual blood means that something is wrong."

But this person supported her, saying: "The blood post, I get it 100% its kool, keep it there, it's a shame u had to turn off comments because people are so closed up."

Maxinne is no stranger to controversy, frequently posting nude snaps on her page and sharing details about her yoni, aka vagina, massages.