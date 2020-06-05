NBA star Patty Mills calls out Australia’s leaders

Patty Mills has shown time and again that , he's more than a basketball player.

The Australian indigenous superstar has long used his elevated platform to speak out and educate all on the life of Indigenous people, as well as doing everything he can to help provide a better life for those communities.

Through the Team Mills Foundation, they've achieved incredible goals. From the NBA's first ever Indigenous night, to supplying clean drinking water to remote communities.

🇦🇺 @Patty_Mills, an indigenous Australian, launched The Community Water Project in late August to create clean, sustainable water for remote indigenous communities in the Australian Outback. pic.twitter.com/qMBapPejSH — NBA (@NBA) September 22, 2019

Now Mills has turned his eye to the leaders Down Under.

As riots and protests continue across America in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police last week. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained traction the world over.

But in New South Wales, a planned Black Lives Matter protest has been met with serious pushback from the police.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian don't condone people turning out in large packs for the protests this weekend, due to "health orders" relating to the coronavirus.

Scott Morrison in an interview said Australian's don't need to "draw equivalence" to issues going on overseas with what is happening on our own shores.

"We don't need the divisions that we're seeing in other countries - we need to stick together and look after each other," Morrison told 2GB.

He said it is important that people have the right to protest "but with those liberties (comes) great responsibility for individuals".

"The health advice is very clear, that it's not a good idea to go," Mr Morrison said.

"Let's find a better way and another way to express these sentiments, rather than putting your own health at risk, the health of others at risk, the great gains we have been able to make as a country in recent months."

Scott Morrison says “it’s not a good idea to go”.

Ms Berejiklian added in a later press conference: "The New South Wales Government would never ever give the green light to thousands of people flagrantly disregarding the health orders.

"That never was and never will be our intention. Let me make it very, very clear that all of us have given up so much and worked so hard in order to make sure we get on top of the virus."

But those remarks didn't sit well with Mills who called for the leaders of Australia to simply "do better".

"Leaders of Australia - We can do better," Mills tweeted.

"We can learn from what's happening in the United States and apply to the actions taken regarding 'black deaths in custody' in Australia.

"Any Australian leader who thinks that the issue of 'black deaths in custody' is a foreign matter is not truly reflecting the concerns and sufferings of black families and communities across OUR country who have been grieving and seeking justice for decades on this same exact matter - 'black deaths in custody' Australia.

"It doesn't need to be 'imported' because this behaviour has already existed in our own backyard for decades."

The NSW Police have pushed for the protests planned for Saturday in Sydney to be "deemed illegal" with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller saying no matter the outcome of the Supreme Court appeal, the police will be out in force.

"Regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court application, police will be in force in a co-ordinated way to ensure the safety of the protesters and to ensure the safety of the general public and, of course, the police," he said.

