Nearly 1000kg shed in CQ Hundreds competed in weight loss competition

A FOUR-week challenge has resulted in nearly 1000kg of weight being lost by active Central Queenslanders.

As part of the CQ Nutrition Health Challenge, 242 competitors spent four weeks exercising regularly and paying more attention to what they ate. Overall, 958kg was dropped.

The winner of the competition was given $20,000, with runners-up also nabbing cash rewards.

Blackwater man Daniel Rayner finished atop the podium, losing 12.2kg by the end of the program.

“I have learnt heaps over the last four weeks,” he said.

“The knowledge shared and support given has been awesome.”

Emerald competitor Rikki Howe lost 5.5kg in four weeks and nearly 7 per cent body fat. For it, he was awarded $500.

“I’m a support worker and running around with the kids is a million times easier now,” he said.

“I was going to the gym four days and a week and did meal prep. At the start of the week I’d make a week’s worth of food. It really saves time too.”

Mr Howe said he would continue with his exercise regimen.

“We had 281 people sign up, with 242 of them completing the challenge,” CQ Nutrition dietitian Chris Hughes said. “We couldn’t be happier with the results that we have seen by our participants, particularly from the top three as they all had body fat mass changes greater than 10 per cent.

“The results have exceeded our expectations.”

The second place winner was Davin Roberts, who got $3000 for 12.7kg of fat loss and 10.43 per cent change in body fat mass.

In third place was Tom Seaniger from Mackay.

CQ Nutrition will host another $20,000 Health Challenge in February next year.

“Our challenge participants have been voluntarily posting incredible before and after pictures in our Facebook group,” Mr Hughes said.

“They are motivating each other, and the overwhelming feedback is how much better a change in diet makes them feel.”

He said the most rewarding thing for him was feedback from participants who said they no longer feel guilty about eating when trying to lose weight.

The program used during the challenge was called SCOOD, which includes online coaching, an accountability group and a smartphone app to help keep participants on track