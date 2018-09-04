This could be the largest elephant poaching case ever seen

Conservationists have warned of what could be the largest-scale wave of poaching deaths in Africa thus far. Picture: iStock

THE carcasses of dozens of elephants have been found near a wildlife sanctuary in Botswana in what conservationists are calling the largest case of poaching ever seen in Africa.

As reported by the BBC, Elephants Without Borders conducted an extensive aerial survey, finding the bodies of 87 elephants near Botswana's Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary. The popular tourist location boasts the world's largest elephant population.

Many of the elephants were killed just weeks ago for their tusks.

Dr Mike Chase, the scientist carrying out the wildlife survey, said that five white rhinos have also been poached in the last three months.

Revealed and discovered the alarming rate while flying the Botswana government aerial census. "People did warn us of an impending poaching problem and we thought we were prepared for it," said Mr Chase... https://t.co/l6IGO76ZZu — ElephantsWoutBorders (@ElesWoutBorders) September 3, 2018

"I'm shocked - I'm completely astounded. The scale of elephant poaching is by far the largest I've seen or read about anywhere in Africa to date," Dr Chase from Elephants Without Borders told the BBC.

"When I compare this to figures and data from the Great Elephant Census, which I conducted in 2015, we are recording double the number of fresh poached elephants than anywhere else in Africa."

The shocking number comes as Botswana's anti-poaching unit has been disarmed. The landlocked country has the world's largest elephant population, but poachers have begun breaching its border.

"The poachers are now turning their guns to Botswana. We have the world's largest elephant population and it's open season for poachers," Dr Chase said.

"Clearly we need to be doing more to stop the scale of what we are recording on our survey."