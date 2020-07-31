Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

Nebo has won some sports funding, but with roads projects stalled and water rates rising residents may not feel victorious.

Here's how the Isaac Regional Council budget will impact Nebo residents:

WINNERS

Parks and sports

A BARBECUE in the park and a dip in the recently upgraded pool will soon be a possibility, as Isaac Regional Council increases funding for four Nebo projects.

Mayor Anne Baker said Nebo Aquatic Centre would receive a $440,000 refurbishment, while a $250,000 amenities block would be built at the Nebo Showgrounds.

Upgrades to Perry Park and Centenary Park were also budgeted.

New play equipment and soft fall will be installed at Perry Park, costing ratepayers $121,000.

Residents will also soon be able to enjoy a $9000 new barbecue at Centenary Park.

LOSERS

Drivers

THERE were no significant roads projects for Nebo laid out in this year's budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks.

Drivers will benefit from more general road improvement projects, particularly in rural areas.

Roads damaged in ex-Cyclone Trevor will benefit from $12.1 million in restoration works.

Rural roads will have the most work done to them, with $4.1 million allocated to road re-sheeting, $1.9 million for road rehabilitation programs and $490,000 for drainage renewal.

A further $1.6 million will be spent on region-wide bitumen surfacing renewal and $900,000 will be put towards a natural disaster resilience floodway construction program.

There were no significant roads projects for Nebo laid out in this year’s budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks. Photo: Zizi Averill

Water users

TURNING on a tap in Nebo has just gotten a little bit more expensive, with water infrastructure charges set to increase by $15 per chargeable unit.

The town's water infrastructure charges increased from $180 to $195 per chargeable unit.

But, Nebo residents still have the lowest water infrastructure charge of the region, tied with Glenden.

Water usage rates across Isaac will remain largely the same, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75 Kls.