Need a furry friend?

A DOG'S LIFE: CQ Pet Rescue carer Maddy is hoping to find a permanent home for her beloved foster dog, Tegan. Taylor Battersby

ARE you looking to add to your furry family but aren't sure where to start?

Or maybe you're looking for your very first pet?

This Sunday, May 26, CQ Pet Rescue will be holding an Adoption Day at Maraboon Pet Resort in Emerald, which is located behind Harvey Norman.

About 25 animals will be available to view with a mixture of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.

Running from 9am until 1pm, CQ Pet Rescue treasurer Susan Consedine said the group liked to hold adoption days periodically so people had the chance to meet available pets face to face.

"CQ Pet Rescue do regular adoptions days as we don't have a shelter where people can come and view the pets,” Ms Consedine said.

"They're very successful days for re-homing animals that might not get a look at otherwise.

"Animals are able to show off their personalities, people are able to talk to carers and committee members one-on-one.

"We've had very successful adoptions as a result of our adoption days.”

On-the-spot adoptions are available on the day, with dogs available for $350 and cats for $150.

These costs include up-to-date vaccinations, desexing, feline aids testing for cats and heartworm testing for dogs.

CQ Pet Rescue will also be running a barbecue to raise some much-needed funds for the group.

Maraboon Pet Resort's hydro bath facilities will also be available.

For more information, visit CQ Pet Rescue on Facebook.