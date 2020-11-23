Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

Neighbour saves Hay Point home from devastating blaze

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOUR has used a garden hose to save a Hay Point home from going up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the home along Hellwege St just before 11am.

It is understood the fire began in a wheelie bin before spreading to the outside wall of the home.

More stories:

'Tragic' spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

Ergon Energy isolated the power to the home while firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to detect any hot spots within the wall.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

It is understood the owners of the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

bestofmackay community hero hay point hay point fire mackay fires queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic toll as region records 5th highest suicide rate

        Premium Content Tragic toll as region records 5th highest suicide rate

        Health 32 people in the region die from self-inflicted injuries each year as new report reveals mental health burden

        REVEALED: Obesity and smoking rates for pregnant mums

        Premium Content REVEALED: Obesity and smoking rates for pregnant mums

        Health CQ mothers more likely to be overweight and smokers leading to riskier pregnancies...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘Tragic’ spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

        Premium Content ‘Tragic’ spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

        News An action group says government must act now to stop ‘carnage’ as regional...