Neighbourhood centre nominated for award

THANKS to the hard work by its team of volunteers and staff, the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre continues to give back to the community and has been recognised for its volunteering efforts.

The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Program has been nominated for the Queensland Volunteering Awards for its help with the local people of the Central Highlands.

Wayne Miller nominated the centre as it helped him when he was in very serious times of need.

"The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre helped me in ways that can never truly be repaid in that they gave me hope for the future that I didn't have before getting their help,” Mr Miller said.

"It's not a small thing to say that they saved me from a premature end thanks to their kindness and compassion.

"Some are paid but most are not and they are self-funded through donations, so to get an award would be amazing for their help and dedication to the people of the Central Highlands.”

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre director Jeanelle Horn said the nomination really encapsulated what the centre was about - helping others.

"I was blown away by it, it's a nice surprise,” she said.

"It's so humbling to hear people's responses and it's incredible feedback to receive that reinforces the need for us here and that we're on the right track.

"It's very purposeful what we do.”

Ms Horn said the centre tried to make the funding stretch as far as they could to help as many people in need as they could and having a team of volunteers really helped.

"We have a wonderful network of volunteers who help on a regular basis and that combined with the staff, helps us keep giving to the community,” she said.

"Even the staff volunteer hours, everyone loves being here.”

Volunteering Queensland CEO Mara Basanovic said the Volunteering Awards acknowledged the extraordinary and valuable work done every day by hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state.

"These prestigious awards highlight and pay tribute to the caring individuals who inspire and epitomise the spirit of volunteerism through their compassion, commitment and hard work,” she said.

"The positive impact they contribute strengthens and connects their communities.

"The awards also promote the enormous value and vital contribution of volunteering to the economic, social, cultural and environmental well-being of Queensland.”

Do you know a deserving volunteer, volunteer program or organisation that has positively impacted the Queensland community? If so, why not nominate them for an award at volunteeringqld.org.au/awards.

Nominations close on March 31.

Recipients will be announced during National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 8-14.​