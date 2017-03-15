35°
News

Neighbourhood centre nominated for award

Rebekah_Yelland
| 15th Mar 2017 3:35 PM
Emerald Neighbourhood Centre staff Karen Bray, Kelly Parter, Dianne McAtee, Fiona Busst, Krissy Modrzynski and Jeanelle Horn.
Emerald Neighbourhood Centre staff Karen Bray, Kelly Parter, Dianne McAtee, Fiona Busst, Krissy Modrzynski and Jeanelle Horn. Rebekah Yelland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THANKS to the hard work by its team of volunteers and staff, the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre continues to give back to the community and has been recognised for its volunteering efforts.

The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Program has been nominated for the Queensland Volunteering Awards for its help with the local people of the Central Highlands. 　

Wayne Miller nominated the centre as it helped him when he was in very serious times of need.

"The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre helped me in ways that can never truly be repaid in that they gave me hope for the future that I didn't have before getting their help,” Mr Miller said.

"It's not a small thing to say that they saved me from a premature end thanks to their kindness and compassion.

"Some are paid but most are not and they are self-funded through donations, so to get an award would be amazing for their help and dedication to the people of the Central Highlands.”

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre director Jeanelle Horn said the nomination really encapsulated what the centre was about - helping others.

"I was blown away by it, it's a nice surprise,” she said.

"It's so humbling to hear people's responses and it's incredible feedback to receive that reinforces the need for us here and that we're on the right track.

"It's very purposeful what we do.”

Ms Horn said the centre tried to make the funding stretch as far as they could to help as many people in need as they could and having a team of volunteers really helped.

"We have a wonderful network of volunteers who help on a regular basis and that combined with the staff, helps us keep giving to the community,” she said.

"Even the staff volunteer hours, everyone loves being here.”

Volunteering Queensland CEO Mara Basanovic said the Volunteering Awards acknowledged the extraordinary and valuable work done every day by hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state.

"These prestigious awards highlight and pay tribute to the caring individuals who inspire and epitomise the spirit of volunteerism through their compassion, commitment and hard work,” she said.

"The positive impact they contribute strengthens and connects their communities.

"The awards also promote the enormous value and vital contribution of volunteering to the economic, social, cultural and environmental well-being of Queensland.”

Do you know a deserving volunteer, volunteer program or organisation that has positively impacted the Queensland community? If so, why not nominate them for an award at volunteeringqld.org.au/awards.

Nominations close on March 31.

Recipients will be announced during National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 8-14.​

Central Queensland News

Topics:  emerald neighbourhood centre jeanelle horn volunteer award

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Town to turn all shades of purple for relay cause

Town to turn all shades of purple for relay cause

THE Central Highlands Relay For Life volunteer committee will be out in force on March 24 to help launch the 2017 Cancer Council Queensland event.

Add colour to Easter

ENTRANTS: Georgia Herwin, Maddy McRae-Field, Trudy Roberts, Jacinda Fehlhaber, Peyten Bridgeman, Anna Rixon and Chloe Kelly.

Don't miss your copy of the Sunflower Festival Colouring Competition

Showers and stormy weekend in the works

Renee Turvey took this photo with the caption- when we finally get some rain in Emerald.

EMERALD will receive some widespread rainfall this weekend.

Duaringa flying foxes to be moved on

Dispersal of flying foxes in Duaringa will take place next week.

Flying foxes at the Mackenzie Park in Duaringa to be moved.

Local Partners

Town to turn all shades of purple for relay cause

THE Central Highlands Relay For Life volunteer committee will be out in force on March 24 to help launch the 2017 Cancer Council Queensland event.

Still under construction

The map of Emerald showing what is in build stage (brown), what's connected (purple) and what's in build preparation (green).

Emerald is still months away before it is ready for the NBN.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

AUSSIE comedy duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Luck - Frenchville Find

118 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Owners circumstances have recently changed and I have been instructed to price this property to SELL. Do not miss your opportunity to inspect this property in a...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living

6 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

You will absolutely fall in love with the amazing views from this home. What a fantastic property with stunning design and immaculate presentation. The features...

Quality &amp; Style at an Affordable Price!

1 Solomon Court, Pacific Heights 4703

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Surrounded by quality homes in popular Pacific Heights is this stylish, single level residence with high ceilings and a modern colour scheme throughout. •...

Living The Dream

Unit 1201 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 2 $479,000

Situated on the top floor of the popular The Edge, with stunning river and city views. Just a short walk to the CBD on Rockhampton's waterfront. This is perfect...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $382,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

IMMACULATE 3 BED + FAMILY HOME

1 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 3 3 6 $501,000

Offering unrivealled lifestyle in one of Rocky's most POPULAR 1 Acre Estates with a GIANT 135m2 Powered Shed + A/C Office. - 250m2 of floor area with a MASSIVE...

OFFERING AN UNRIVAILED LIFESTYLE

49 Keryn Drive, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 3 $425,000

This MAJESTIC property located a short drive NORTH on 2.03ha, features a STUNNING Olive Grove with BEAUTIFUL elevated VIEWS - Boasting an IMPRESSIVE home with an...

Elevated Ocean Views

22 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land Positioned ever so close to Yeppoon CBD and providing easy access to ... $145,000

Positioned ever so close to Yeppoon CBD and providing easy access to Rockhampton sits this premium ocean view home site. Offering clear views of Great Keppel...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $180,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!