33°
News

Neighbourhoods encouraged to enhance streetscapes

Emerald's Phoebe Waldron and her daughter Paige (3) are looking forward to enhancing their streetscape.
Emerald's Phoebe Waldron and her daughter Paige (3) are looking forward to enhancing their streetscape. Contributed

WITH a large mulberry tree, landscaped gardens and citrus plants all nestled amongst her front yard, it's pretty obvious Emerald's Phoebe Waldron loves her patch of dirt.

It therefore comes as no surprise the local mother has welcomed the new streetscape guidelines from Central Highlands Regional Council with open arms.

The guidelines encourage residents to look after the footpath adjoining their property by planting trees, shrubs or gardens to enhance the appearance of the region's neighbourhoods.

"It's so progressive for a regional council, it's quite a big step,” Phoebe said.

"I think it's a great idea. It will really help to soften the streets a bit, especially in some of the newer estates that are a bit bare.

"We suffer from horrid hawks, so it will also provide cover for native animals and it just gives us so much more room to work with.”

Phoebe said she had already witnessed how a welcoming streetscape could improve social interaction between neighbours.

"We've got fruit trees and I find it encourages people to come and say hello all the time,” she said.

Cr Megan Daniels said the guidelines outlined the rules about enhancing your streetscape and the recommended trees and shrubs for the Central Highlands area.

"These guidelines provide opportunities for neighbours and streets to work together to create inviting spaces,' she said.

"Planted areas on the footpaths improve bird habitats, reduce heating affects, help storm water management and beautify neighbourhoods.”

Before getting the shovel out, Cr Daniels urged residents to carefully consider the guidelines.

"Obviously the footpath is public land, so we need to be mindful of who will be using the constructed pathways and what service infrastructure may exist,” she said.

For the full guidelines head to www.centralhighlands.qld.gov.au or drop into your local council office. If you have any questions call 1300 242 686.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hymenachne spraying helps revive river

Hymenachne spraying helps revive river

LARGE volumes of the invasive hymenachne weed have been eradicated from the banks of the Nogoa River, as part of a council-led control program.

Ensure you enhance your energy with sensational snacking

NATURAL SNACK: Snack on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Ensure your snacking habits enhance your energy.

Come sing along with Shannon

ON THE ROAD: Shannon Noll will be performing in Moranbah this month.

Pub rock legend Shannon Noll is coming to Moranbah.

Participants pushing the limits

YUMBA BIMBI PARTICIPANTS: They have taken part in the CrossFit Vivid weekly gym workouts.

Yumba Bimbi participants are pushing their physical limits.

Local Partners