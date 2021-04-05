Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
Crime

Neighbours evacuate as ‘intense fire’ destroys home

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle O’Neal and Danielle Buckley
5th Apr 2021 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared as authorities investigate what caused an "intense" fire that tore through a Logan house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the single-storey house on Albert St in Logan Central at 11.56pm Sunday.

It is understood that two people lived at the house but nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski was on scene and said the "flames were quite intense" and neighbours had to be evacuated.

Mr Naumovski said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 1am.

A QFES spokeswoman said while the house was vacant, firefighters had noted there was a large amount of belongings inside.

It is believed the fire began in the kitchen area but quickly became well involved.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.50am Monday and investigators were this morning working to determine the cause of the blaze and if it was suspicious.

 

Originally published as Neighbours forced to evacuate as 'intense fire' destroys home

fire house fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Crash’ awarded for epic ride to take part in Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘Crash’ awarded for epic ride to take part in Rockynats

        News High praise for inaugural event: ‘It’s something that can build. They’ve got something going here, that’s for sure.’

        What a drag! How weather has impacted Rockynats

        Premium Content What a drag! How weather has impacted Rockynats

        News Advance Rockhampton’s Annette Pearce: ‘There’s still plenty to see and do...

        HOG COUNT COMP: Watch the whole video and count the bikes

        Premium Content HOG COUNT COMP: Watch the whole video and count the bikes

        News HOG Thunder Run went ahead despite rainy road conditions on the Capricorn Coast;...

        IN PHOTOS: Sunflower royalty crowned at 2021 festival

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Sunflower royalty crowned at 2021 festival

        Community Crowds lined the streets for the 45th annual parade, followed by the crowning on...