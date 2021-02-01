Neighbours pull burning man from destructive house fire

A blaze broke out in a carport of a Bush Tucker Ct, Eumundi home just before 6pm. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Quick-thinking neighbours have pulled a burning man from the flames, as a hinterland house was destroyed in a devastating blaze on Sunday evening.

The man, aged 60, was the sole occupant of the Bush Tucker Ct, Eumundi home which was fully engulfed by flames late Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine Coast Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said quick-thinking neighbours who were first on scene found the man and were able to pull him from the flames, extinguish him and get him into a shower in a nearby home, with the help of arriving police.

"Some quick-thinking neighbours had located the only resident of the house in a very serious condition, as a matter of fact he was on fire," Sen-Sgt Campbell said.

"Certainly their quick thinking and their prompt action has certainly assisted him in what was no doubt a life-threatening situation."

Paramedics arrived and treated the man before he was flown to hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition on Sunday night.

The home was unable to be saved.

Sen-Sgt Campbell said the cause of the fire was unknown at this point, with investigations set to be carried out over the next two days.

He said the first information received had stated there were cars on fire and without speculating, he said it could be assumed the fire had started in the carport, before it spread into the timber home.

The blaze broke out in a carport of a Bush Tucker Ct, Eumundi home just before 6pm. Police speak with onlookers. Picture: Patrick Woods.

"Any response to something like this isn't just the preservation of the house, there's always that concern and we're not sure as to whether people are still in the home, so that's what drives the priority," Sen-Sgt Campbell said.

Onlookers who had been visiting family in the street watched on as emergency services swarmed on the usually quiet, rural cul-de-sac.

Eumundi rural firefighters joined urban crews who worked to try and save the property, but the flames had been too fierce.

A blaze broke out in a carport of a Bush Tucker Ct, Eumundi home just before 6pm. District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell with fellow officers. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Energex crews and scenes of crime police, as well as detectives, arrived about 7pm, as investigations into the blaze kicked off.

Rain began to fall shortly after, helping to douse the smouldering wreckage.