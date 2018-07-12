Netball action courts mixed teams for Emerald comp

EMERALD NETBALLERS: Miesha Huet and Sarah Challacombe (centre) are looking forward to The Irish Village Senior Comp, with sign-on being held on Tuesday, July 17.

EMERALD NETBALLERS: Miesha Huet and Sarah Challacombe (centre) are looking forward to The Irish Village Senior Comp, with sign-on being held on Tuesday, July 17. Contributed

Netball: Exciting netball action will be on show over the coming weeks, with the Emerald Netball Association preparing for the Irish Village Senior Comp.

Coinciding with the rescheduled senior season 1 grand finals, season 2 sign-on will be held at the Emerald Netball Association clubhouse at Rundle Park on Tuesday, July 17 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Emerald Netball Association coaching convener Debbie Hall said the Irish Village Senior Comp would be a new senior and mixed netball competition for 2018.

"We are excited to introduce a senior mixed competition in season 2 and thank our competition sponsors, the Irish Village, for their support,” she said.

Players must have been born in 2003 or earlier and can only nominate in one team, either female or mixed.

Mixed teams may have a maximum of three males on the court, one per third, and a minimum of two at any one time.

Team and individual nominations are welcome.

A representative/captain from each team must attend the sign-on, along with any players not yet in teams and all team umpires.

More information about the Irish Village Senior Comp will be coming to the Emerald Netball Association website soon at emerald.qld.netball.com.au.

For a great group activity for everyone take part in, contact the club today and stay active.

Important dates

Sign on: Tuesday, July 17

Team Captain's meeting: Tuesday, July 24

Gradings: July 31 and August 7

Fixtures start: August 14

Grand Finals: November 6

For more information, visit the Emerald Netball Facebook page or visit their website emerald.qld.netball.com.au