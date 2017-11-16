Netball clinic comes to Emerald

NETBALL clinic Fuel2Fly is coming to Emerald today and aims to encourage young girls, between the ages of 9 and 14, to be the best version of themselves on and off the court.

The clinic takes place this afternoon from 2.30-5.30pm at Rundle Park. Entry is $77 and includes a Fuel2Fly T-shirt, tote bag and visor; spaces are limited.

Co-creater of Fuel2Fly Clare McMeniman said she, along with Laura Geitz, recognised netball was more than just something that gave them athletic ability, lots of skills and great wins on the court, it provided them with a sense of confidence and a supportive network, and also knowledge of who they were and becoming the best versions of themselves.

"The clinic is a series of activities that try and help to introduce that concept to young girls and help them understand the importance that comes from ongoing support and participation throughout their adolescence,” she said.

"It is important for girls from the Emerald region to attend the clinic, because when you are growing up in a small country town community sports and physical activity can be one of those lynch pins that hold the community together.

"You might even make new friends and meet new people that you wouldn't necessarily associate with at school.

"At the moment, we have over 100 girls coming to the clinic, which is incredible.

"I think it's just an opportunity for them to see us and realise that there is a pathway that exists in the country to go and be whoever they want to be and accomplish whatever they want to do, because that's exactly what Laura and I did.”

According to McMeniman research has indicated that girls who continue to participate in sport throughout their teenage years are more likely to have better outcomes in terms of having skills that enable them to navigate through all the difficulties that can pop up during adolescence.

She said the number one thing the girls should expect is lots of fun.

"We like to mix things up a little bit; there is netball content, the girls get to play a game, Laura does a sit-down session where she has a chat to them about resilience,” she said.

"We are trying to introduce girls to that concept of when you get knocked down you get back up again, that's your choice and something we all must have the capacity to do.

"I think we just want to help young girls understand that everyone is different and that's a great thing, not a bad thing, you should always just try and be yourself.

"If we can get that into the heads of just a few of the girls around Queensland and get them thinking about themselves in a different way, then for us that's our job done.”

For further details, visit www.fuel2fly.com.au.