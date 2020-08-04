Netball star slams Nine’s ‘double standards’

After cutting from the Super Netball coverage during the fourth quarter of a thrilling contest, Helen Housby has taken aim at Channel Nine)

After cutting from the Super Netball coverage during the fourth quarter of a thrilling contest, Helen Housby has taken aim at Channel Nine)

New South Wales Swifts netballer Helen Housby has accused Channel Nine of "double standards" following Sunday's derby against the Giants.

During the nailbiting contest at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Nine cut the coverage during the fourth quarter to show Daniel Andrews' emergency COVID-19 update, in which the Victorian Premier revealed the state would enter Stage 4 lockdown restrictions.

Although the Super Netball clash was heading towards a climactic conclusion, Nine never returned to the match after the press conference or even displayed the final score. Instead, pre-game coverage of the NRL game between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights commenced, as first reported by The Daily Telegraph's Jocelyn Airth .

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Swifts narrowly won their opening match of the 2020 Super Netball season, trumping their cross-town rivals 63-61 on Sunday. Giants shooter Caitlin Bassett finished with 22 goals from 24 attempts in a stellar comeback performance, albeit in a losing effort.

Nine uploaded the match replay to its digital platform later that day.

Why couldn’t we go back for 15 minutes for the last quarter? There was significant notice for media outlets - including yours. — Joshua Wells (@joshuawells93) August 2, 2020

Housby scored 10 goals and two Super Shots during the encounter, and the goal shooter called out Nine's "questionable" timing on Monday.

"COVID is very important and obviously a government message is very important, but I thought the timing of it was a little bit questionable, especially when they went to an NRL pre-game show," Housby said, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

"I maybe think that there might be double standards for how potentially female athletes get treated and portrayed in the media … the things that are made possible for the other codes probably aren't the same for netball.

"It is very important to get the information out to people, but it just seemed like the timing could have been a little bit better. They didn't actually say the reasoning, they didn't then show a repeat or show it delayed or anything like that.

"It's more about the fans and trying to give them back something, where potentially they could have placed the announcement in a different place or just do it a little bit differently, it was more about the fans missing out."

First game in 322 days...a derby win! 👊🏼 An average performance but sometimes you gotta win ugly - so much more in the tank for us!



Also @channel9 bit disappointed you cut the coverage...would you do that during the @nrl? 🤔 just a thought



📸 - @gettysport / @jonosearle pic.twitter.com/oRixPwcWcj — Helen Housby (@Helenhousby1) August 2, 2020

READ MORE: Fierce backlash over drastic rule change

READ MORE: Skipper's scathing response to Super Shot

Housby has represented the Swifts since she joined the New South Wales club in 2017 - the English international won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The controversial Super Shot was introduced for the first time on the weekend, where teams are awarded two points for goals from a specified zone. Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett was less than impressed with the shock rule change, sharing her disgust on social media in June.

Giants captain Jo Harten shared her frustration after Sunday's match: "I don't like the rule change personally, but we play what it is."

Last week, Super Netball stars voiced their anger over an "infuriating" newspaper review days out from the launch of the new season.

Sporting icons Liz Ellis and Sharelle McMahon led the outcry against a TV Guide review of the upcoming season, which was given a rating of just 2.5 stars in Melbourne's The Age newspaper.

Originally published as Netball star slams Nine's 'double standards'