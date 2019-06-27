Netballers to compete with best in the state

READY TO GO: Emerald Netball Association junior players are competing at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships in Brisbane next week.

READY TO GO: Emerald Netball Association junior players are competing at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships in Brisbane next week. Contributed

EMERALD junior netballers will come up against the state's best teams when they compete at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships next week from July 6-9.

Hosted by Pine Rivers Netball Association in Brisbane, the four-day event will see a contingent of 50 people travel from Emerald Netball Association.

There are teams nominated in the 12 years and under, 13 years and under, 14 years and under, and 15 years and under divisions.

The Nissan State Age Championships is the premier junior netball competition in Queensland, with more than 200 teams nominated from throughout the state.

Emerald Netball Association coaching convenor Debbie Hall said the Emerald players had shown great commitment and focus to their representative preparation this year, particularly as a number of them travelled from out of town two and three times a week for training.

The teams have been training since the beginning March, with their training schedule including weekly Crossfit sessions and Park Run for fitness.

They have also participated in two regional carnivals in the lead-up to the championships and, for the first time this year, the 14 years and under, and 15 years and under teams have participated in Emerald Netball Association's Senior Division 1 fixtures for match practice, which has proven invaluable.

"The players have worked hard and should do well at State Age,” Hall said.

"ENA has a proud tradition of being very competitive at these championships, so we are looking forward to a great carnival.

"The sheer size of the championships can be a bit daunting, particularly for the younger players attending their first state event, but if they control their nerves and make good decisions on court, they have the skills to do really well.

"Our teams' coaches, managers and umpires have put in hours of work in the lead up to the event - and our girls couldn't be in better hands.

"Participation in the Nissan State Age Championships is a costly business and our parent group and volunteers have been working extremely hard to fundraise and subsidise the costs.

"We also greatly appreciate the support from our sponsors Triple Torque Services, Ensham Resources, Elders Real Estate, Crossfit Vivid, Lachlan Millar MP and Emerald On Course Golf Shop.”