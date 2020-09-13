Netflix heart-throb Jacob Elordi buys in Byron

The Sell: The Kissing Booth hunk Jacob Elordi buys in Byron hinterland

There's a new heart-throb actor who's bought at Byron Bay - and he's not a Hemsworth.

LA-based expatriate Jacob ­Elordi has bought a bolthole back in Australia.

Jacob Elordi has bought an Aussie bolthole in Byron. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP

Brisbane-born Elordi, who made his name in the Netflix teen hit The Kissing Booth, has spent $2 million on a hinterland acreage at ­Goonengerry.

Set around 25km inland from the coast, there are two Hamptons-style dwellings on the private 2ha estate.

Surrounded by rainforest and with ocean views, the block hadn't traded for more than 25 years.

The main three-level residence has four bedrooms.

Set away from the home, close to its citrus orchard plantation, is a self-contained three-bedroom cottage. The property comes with 115,000 litre rainwater tanks.

Elordi’s new home, in Goonengerry in the Byron hinterland.

The view from one of the balconies.

Byron Bay First National agents Tara Torkkola and Denzil Lloyd secured the sale, having been seeking $2.2 million to $2.4 million.

"This grand estate exudes charm, elegance and easy-care living," their marketing said.

It had been listed for six months in 2018, with a ­different agency seeking $2.65 million.

There are around 180 property holdings at Goonengerry, which sits between Mullumbimby and Federal.

The district's previous highest sale was earlier this year, when comedian Wil ­Anderson, host of ABC's The Gruen Transfer, bought a home on almost 4ha for $1.9 million.

The 195cm Elordi, who has 10.6 million Instagram followers, grew up at Wavell Heights before securing a role in ­Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, albeit as an extra without any credit.

His first small acting role was in 2018 on Swinging ­Safari, by Stefan Elliott.

Hi ceilings are a feature of the home.

He reprised his breakout role in The Kissing Booth 2, which was ­released in July, and has completed filming Kissing Booth 3, which is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Elordi is also the star of the HBO teen coming-of-age drama, Euphoria.

With his parents Melissa and John owning property near Brisbane, Sydney Confidential had him on a visit back home, rocking a mullet and a moustache in Brisbane last month.

Back now living in LA, ­Elordi is reputedly in a budding romance with actor Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entertainment industry businessman Rande Gerber.

The 23-year-old heart-throb had holidayed last December with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya in Noosa. He had previously dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, who ventured to Byron Bay with him in 2017.

With additional reporting by Joel Robinson

STEVE SMITH SEEKS RENOVATION APPROVALS

He might be in England hoping to line up with the Australian national team, but meanwhile test cricketer Steve Smith's newly acquired Vaucluse house is set for an extensive makeover.

The recently lodged plans show the star batsman and wife Dani Willis are seeking to remodel the home they bought four months ago for $6.6 million through Laing & Simmons agent Danny Doff.

Test cricketer Steve Smith and wife Dani Willis. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

They're renovating every level of the three-storey home, starting with the basement where they will be making the gym bigger.

The ground-floor living space is getting a small ­extension, and plenty of nice new stacker doors and windows.

They're opening up the kitchen, which will ­become an open dining room. The kitchen will be moved to run against a wall where there is currently a study, which will become the de rigueur butler's pantry.

Its bigger living zone will feature a fireplace and an ­integrated TV set up.

Steve Smith is set to extensively renovate his new Vaucluse home.

The upstairs accommodation level is being remodelled, with its master suite becoming grander. Its walk-in wardrobe will have a central island seat and its ensuite will have a freestanding bath, a shower and dual vanity.

The couple had their personal finance adviser, Titan Finance's Trent Tavoletti, lodge the paperwork for the plans by Daniel Sutton's Precision Planning Building ­Designers. There's been no Wool­lahra Council sign off just yet.

Smith is to undergo a concussion test before the second one-day international having being sidelined from the first after being hit on the head practising in the nets.

LARRY EMDUR SELLING IN BONDI

Channel 7 Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur is seeking to offload two near coastal ­investments.

There's a 50sqm North Bondi apartment located in a 1930s art deco block of 12.

Larry and Sylvie Emdur are selling two Bondi properties. Picture: Don Arnold/Getty Images

The one-bedroom has a living space with an ornamental fireplace, which has been renovated since Emdur paid $318,000 back in 2001 when he was hosting The Price is Right.

It was last advertised for tenants at $650 a week in 2018.

The last one-bedroom sale in the Brighton Boulevard block of 12 secured $1.06 million in 2017.

A Glen St, Bondi, apartment, also recently updated, has two bedrooms, a stone kitchen and a new bathroom with bathtub.

It has a guide of $1.1 million, having been bought for $400,000 in 2001. It has been rented out at $850 a week.

Larry and wife Sylvie are spending more time at their ­Berowra weekender which they've been renovating since paying $1.1 million last year.

Emdur is selling a one-bedroom unit in this Brighton Boulevard block.

Accessible by boat, the architecturally designed home was built in 2013.

They sold their clifftop Dover Heights home for a suburb record of $11.2 million in 2017 to accountant Anthony Bell, and then secured a $3 million newly converted heritage apartment in The Rocks.

Emdur has hosted Seven's The Morning Show alongside Kylie Gillies since 2007, but has been on our screens since the early 1980s, when he was 17.

After moving from Melbourne as a baby, Emdur grew up near the beach.

Their estate agent son Jye told The Wentworth Courier his parents were set to reinvest the proceeds of two off-market listings.

They will retain a Bondi Beach unit bought for $375,000 in 1992.

PHELPS RELISTS POTTS POINT UNIT

Former independent Member for Wentworth Dr Kerryn Phelps and wife Jackie Stricker-Phelps are again seeking buyers for their Potts Point ­investment apartment.

They initially put the two-bedroom apartment in The Rex building up for sale last year, but it was pulled from its December auction, when they were seeking $1.68 million.

Dr Kerryn Phelps on the campaign trail last year. Picture: Hollie Adams

This time round Phillips Pantzer Donnelley agent Debbie Donnelley has a $1.45 million to $1.55 million price guide for its October 8 auction.

The apartment has two levels with 127sqm space with views across Fitzroy Gardens and a car space.

The couple paid $715,000 in 2008, which was less than its $780,000 off-the-plan price in the block ­designed by Burley Katon Halliday in 2004.

There was a $1.4 million two-bedroom sale last month which was first sold at $750,000 in the Denis O'Neil-developed complex.

The Potts Point apartment has 127sqm space with views across Fitzroy Gardens.

The couple will be hoping to ride the wave of price growth that has seen Dame Nellie Melba's former old-style Macleay St apartment nearby under offer for a rumoured $6.625 million.

The apartment last sold for $4 million in 2016, but there had since been an ­extensive Xavier Hinde renovation, which included the purchase and utilisation of roof space, by the Burrell family from Adelaide.

Melba's residency was in the early 1930s.

JAKE TRBOJEVIC BUYS AGAIN IN NARRABEEN

Property loving Manly Sea Eagle star Jake Trbojevic has bought ­another property on the northern beaches. And it's back in Narrabeen, where his real estate purchasing began six years ago.

NRL player Jake Trbojevic’s latest property purchase.

He's just spent $1,555,000 on a garden apartment in the modernised The Bathers block, just off the beach.

The 260sqm unit comes with oversized glass doors leading to an alfresco ­entertaining space, with level lawn.

There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two parking spaces.

The unit has nearly trebled in price since it sold off the plan for $550,000 in 1999, a year before the block of 10 was ­completed.

Jake Trbojevic, of the Sea Eagles, is a keen property investor. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Upstate agents Lachlan Yeates and Kirsten Bertram secured the sale.

It's the first property purchase for a Trbojevic for two years when Jake and brother Tom each spent $964,000 on a house-and-land ­package in the same Warriewood ­development.

Jake, the elder of the two brothers by two years, got on to the property ladder first in 2014, spending $680,000 for a two-bedder in Narrabeen.

TIM FARRISS LISTS IN FAIRLIGHT

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss and his wife Bethany have listed their two-bedroom, two-bathroom Fairlight apartment for October 3 auction.

Clarke & Humel have the leafy courtyard offering set within The Fairlight, the refur­bished 1920s complex on Fairlight Crescent.

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss at his Fairlight home.

Its picture windows frame leafy outlooks towards the harbour, and its covered travertine-tiled courtyard comes with a water feature.

It is in a block of six which saw its last sale at $1,585,000 two years ago.

The couple bought their apartment for $1.1 million in 2014.

The covered courtyard of the Fairlight home includes a water feature.

Last month they sold Willabrook, their longtime Upper Kangaroo River ­retreat to film directors George Miller and his wife Margaret Sixel.

The $4.35 million Shoalhaven farm, which averaged a 30 -breeder carrying capacity, had been featured on Better Homes & Gardens.

