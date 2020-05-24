Netflix reality star dies aged 22

Terrace House star Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. Picture: Twitter/Netflix

Terrace House star Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. Picture: Twitter/Netflix

A young star of the hugely popular Japanese reality show Terrace House on Netflix has died at the age of 22.

Professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who was known on the show for her bubbly personality and bright pink hair, was confirmed dead by her wrestling league, World Wonder Wing Stardom, on Saturday.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," it said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.

"We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Terrace House also shared its grief on Twitter, expressing its "deepest condolences" to fans and wishing them all the best.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

Hana Kimura appeared on the latest season of Terrace House. Picture: Twitter/Netflix

Kimura was a cast member on the latest season of Terrace House, which sees three young men and three young women temporarily move into a house together, some searching for love and others for friendship, motivation or new experiences.

Kimura had joined the show looking to find love, but also to promote women's wrestling.

The show is currently on a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just hours before her death, Kimura had posted a series of photos on Instagram that had worried her more than 166,000 fans.

Posing with her ginger cat, she wrote: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry".

Fans and fellow pro wrestlers paid tribute to the star on social media, remembering her as a fierce and talented athlete as well as a kind-hearted friend.

Others warned of the dangers of cyberbullying, which Kimura had spoken about on her social media feeds.

"It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honour to know Hana Kimura," American pro wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote.

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020

Originally published as Netflix reality star dies aged 22

Terrace House star Hana Kimura posted on Instagram before her death. Picture: Instagram

Fans are shocked and devastated. Picture: Instagram

Hana Kimura was one of the first women to wrestle on a Wrestle Kingdom show, working in front of a packed Tokyo Dome this January. A whole, history making career was ahead of her. 22-years-old. Heartbreaking doesn’t even begin to cover it #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/i8HXD81AB4 — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) May 23, 2020

The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020

I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.



Hana was a beautiful and talented star!

Words are powerful.

Please be kind.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020