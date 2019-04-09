Beyoncé doco shows new side to star

Netflix has teased a new documentary for the making of Beyonce’s Coachella set. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NETFLIX is getting in formation with Beyoncé.

The streaming service dropped a trailer for its forthcoming documentary, Homecoming, on Monday, giving fans an in-depth look at rehearsals for her now-iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

While most will fawn over the never-before-seen footage, it's video of her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, that's stealing the show.

In the trailer, footage shows that Blue Ivy is already following in her mum's dancing footsteps, the New York Post reported.

Beyoncé Knowles onstage during her 2018 Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

While Bey and her dancers are practising chair choreography, 7-year-old Blue Ivy is front and centre rehearsing the same moves as she whips her hair back and forth.

Later in the trailer, the couple's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, make a quick cameo as their mom gives them kisses and plays with them.

Beyonce reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the performance. Picture: Instagram

"An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement," Netflix teased.

SOLANGE PULLS OUT OF COACHELLA

As Beyonce is celebrated for her revolutionary performance, her sister Solange has pulled out of a headlining act at the same festival.

Less than a week before the 32-year-old was set to appear onstage at Coachella, the singer has cancelled her upcoming sets due to unspecified "major production delays."

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival," organisers wrote on Twitter. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future." Solange's cancellation will apply to both weekends of the festival.

The singer pulled out citing “production delays”. Picture: Supplied

The singer, who released her latest album, When I Get Home, last month, was scheduled to perform alongside Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J Balvin and headliners Tame Impala.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.