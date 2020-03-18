Netflix tool making self-isolation easier
A little-known Netflix feature may be the key to making self-isolation and social distancing as a result of the coronavirus a little easier.
For many people staying in your home for 14 days straight, while necessary, doesn't exactly sound like the most exciting way to spend two weeks.
However, you can still binge watch all your favourite shows with your friends or organise a group movie night by using a handy tool from Netflix.
The 'Netflix Party' feature allows you to watch content with your friends online by syncing video playback and allowing you to have a group chat with your mates as you all watch.
While it isn't a new feature, it is still the perfect option if you want to hang out with your friends but need to stay home.
RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates
RELATED: What social gatherings are now banned?
Here's how to get started:
- First up you will need to go to the Netflix Party website to install the program.
- Once you have done that log on to Netflix and choose the show or movie you want to watch with your friends.
- To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite to your mates.
- If you want to join another person's party then you will need to click on the party URL. This will take you to Netflix where you will then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, which should automatically join you to the party.