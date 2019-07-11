Networking forum is a great opportunity

BUSINESSES big and small will soon have the chance to come together and collaborate on emerging economic opportunities in the Central Highlands.

Central Highlands Development Corporation's (CHDC) fourth annual Industry and Innovation Forum will be held on July 25 in Emerald.

Tickets are $65 per person, which includes morning tea and lunch, plus drinks and canapés at the Beer and Business networking session.

Tickets can be booked at chdc.com.au

The Forum has previously attracted more than 120 people and will focus on the resources industry, innovation, and development opportunities for local companies.

It aims to connect those in industry and small and medium businesses across the Central Highlands with key players in the resources sector, major development groups and government industry support agencies.

"This is a chance to hear directly from leading stakeholders about the major development and investment that's happening in Central Queensland and the opportunities these projects offer local businesses,” CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs said.

"Innovation will be a key part of many new projects, so the forum is the also ideal opportunity to gain a solid understanding of what's needed to tool up to secure work now and in the future.”

All local businesses are urged to attend, regardless of their sector or where they sit on the supply chain spectrum.

"It's not often that you get to be in the same room at once with local business leaders, peak industry representatives, and key investors and influencers,” Ms Hobbs said.

"With limited seating available, I strongly encourage people to book early to secure their place.”