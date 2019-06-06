Neville to represent nation

LIFELONG ATHLETE: Emerald's Faye Neville will represent Australia at the Oceania Games in August.

LIFELONG ATHLETE: Emerald's Faye Neville will represent Australia at the Oceania Games in August. Contributed

EMERALD'S Faye Neville still can't believe she will represent the nation after competing in just her first Masters championship.

Neville earned selection for the the 2019 Oceania Games in Mackay after making the 60m sprint final and placing 6th in shotput, at the Australian Masters Athletics Championships in Melbourne, in April this year.

"It's quite surreal really,” Ms Neville said.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet.

"It's something you always dream of as a kid to represent your country in a sport you love.

"I'm lost for words about it really.”

Having not represented Queensland since her school days, the idea of making the Australian squad wasn't at the front of Neville's mind.

"I didn't think much about it really,” she said.

"I've been working the last two years to make the Queensland Masters team, to make the Nationals and see where I'm fitting.

"Going into Melbourne I just had goals to make the sprint final, which I did, and finish top 10 in the shotput, for which I finished 6th.

"It was 30 years since I last represented Queensland, that was back in high school.

"To represent your state twice in a lifetime is huge, but to represent your nation is on a whole other level.”

Neville isn't just a one or two- trick pony in athletics, she will be wearing the green and gold across six events at the Oceania Games.

"I am doing 100m, discuss, 60m sprint, shotput, hammer and weight throw as well, so six events at the Oceania games,” she said.

"My favourites are the 60m sprint and the shot-put.”

And having recently celebrated her 45th birthday, Neville will compete in a different age group at the Oceania Games in August.

"I will be competing in the 45-49 age group at Oceania, whereas at the Nationals I was competing in the 40-44 age group,” Neville said.

"One of the Australian team managers said it's something to consider being one of the youngest in the age group.

"It may be a benefit or it may be a hindrance in some ways.

"I'm not seeing it that way.

"I just think it's all about the experience and what you can gain from it all.”