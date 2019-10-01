Philanthropist and preacher adorn our new $20 note

Australia has a new $20 note coming - can you guess who will be on it?

Australia has a new $20 note coming - can you guess who will be on it?

Australia's new $20 note has a tactile feature to help the vision impaired.

The note is the fourth to include the tactile feature, joining the $5, $10 and $50 notes, and will be unveiled at Vision Australia in Melbourne on Tuesday morning.

"These tactile features enable the 350,000 Australians who are blind or have low vision to now accurately and easily identify the cash they are handling, like the rest of the community, and that's how it should be," Vision Australia government relations manager Chris Edwards said.

The $20 has three raised bumps along the long edges to help distinguish it from other denominations.

It will still keep portraits of two significant Australians - ex-convict, entrepreneur and philanthropist Mary Reibey and the Reverend John Flynn, who set up the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The note will enter circulation on October 9.