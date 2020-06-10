Menu
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

