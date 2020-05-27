Menu
Growing cane fields Mackay by Canegrowers
New app gives cane growers price ‘heads up’

Mel Frykberg
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
CANE growers throughout the state can now get a heads up when the sugar price reaches their desired level, thanks to a new industry app service.

The Price Alert is the latest feature to be added to the QSL App – a free mobile app designed by Queensland Sugar Limited to help cane growers stay on top of their pricing while they’re on the go.

The service can be accessed by updating your existing QSL App or downloading the latest version, available for free in the App Store and Google Play Store.

businesses cane growers economy mackay cane growers sugar
