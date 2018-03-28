Menu
New appointment to commercial valuations team

VALUED ADDITION: CBRE's Russell Madden, Rem Rafter and David Lovell.
CBRE has appointed leading property professional Russell Madden as director to its Sunshine Coast commercial valuations and advisory services team.

As well as being an Associate of the Australian Property Institute, Mr Madden brings 28-years' experience in the valuation of management and letting rights throughout New South Wales and Queensland.

He brings an extensive knowledge of the commercial, industrial and residential property markets on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Madden was previously with CBRE's residential valuations division following several years of operating his own property business, Madden Hill.

"Russell is highly respected within the valuations industry and we're very excited to have him join our commercial division,'' CBRE Sunshine Coast managing director Rem Rafter said. "Russell brings a wealth of knowledge from his 28-years' experience, including as a business owner and dealing with financial institutions, corporates and the public sector."

In his new role, Mr Madden will oversee the commercial valuations team in the Sunshine Coast office, with the vision of expanding its offering in this sector.

He will undertake greater responsibility of both the north and south east Queensland market.

