New baker in Emerald

HARD WORKER: Jye Minns recently started his traineeship at Fairbairn Bakery Emerald and helps bake up to 6000 pies a week.

HARD WORKER: Jye Minns recently started his traineeship at Fairbairn Bakery Emerald and helps bake up to 6000 pies a week. Aden Stokes

FAIRBAIRN Bakery Emerald has a new apprentice baker and pastry chef helping bake up to 6000 pies a week.

Jye Minns, who graduated from Emerald Christian College last year, said he was ecstatic when he found out he had received a traineeship at Fairbairn Bakery.

"The first thing I did was tell my mother and we opened a bottle of non-alcoholic wine,” he said.

"I grew up with bakers in my family, so I have seen and heard stories and when this opportunity came up I was just like, 'let's do this'.

"It was a pleasure to be accepted for the job.”

The 17-year-old Comet local said he was accepted after a "tough” trial day which resulted in two burns within the first couple of hours.

He said the traineeship, which he started on April 20, would take three years to complete, "depending on how well you can do everything”.

"I think I can get it done in three years; I could probably do it in two,” he joked.

"I am getting used to the new role now. The first few days it was a little bit 'what am I doing here?' but this morning I knew exactly where to go and what I was doing.

"This is where I have grown up and I have friends here; it was nice to get a job in Emerald.

"It's what I wanted.”

Production manager at Fairbairn Bakery Lex Freeman said Jye had a good responsive attitude and nothing phased him.

"I brought him in for a trial day and he jumped straight in, asked questions and didn't stand around, which shows good work ethic,” he said. "If he had completed the job required he would come up and ask what else he could do, which showed he was enthusiastic about the role.

"He's been doing good. He has been getting in early and really gets into the job.

"He is one the quickest learners we have had here before.”

Mr Freeman said when his traineeship is finished Jye would be more than welcome to retain his job at Fairbairn Bakery.

"We look to keep our apprentices,” he said.

"Otherwise they do have the opportunity to travel anywhere they like.

"Baker and pastry cooks can travel the world if they desire and learn many different aspects of the trade.”