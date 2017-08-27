27°
News

New bill a win for Queenslanders

25th Aug 2017 12:11 PM
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who has been fiercely advocating for an end to forced fly in, fly out (FIFO) practices, witnessed the landmark win with Cr Gina Lacey, Cr Kelly Vea Vea and the Chair of the Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee Jim Pearce MP.
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who has been fiercely advocating for an end to forced fly in, fly out (FIFO) practices, witnessed the landmark win with Cr Gina Lacey, Cr Kelly Vea Vea and the Chair of the Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee Jim Pearce MP. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN a win for all Queenslanders, a historic bill, critical to the future of regional resource communities, was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who has been fiercely advocating for an end to forced fly in, fly out (FIFO) practices, witnessed the landmark win with Cr Gina Lacey and Cr Kelly Vea Vea.

"This bill signifies a clear intent of all sides of government to put mining communities and regions back on a level playing field,” she said.

"We have won the right for people to make their own living choices no longer is where you live a condition of where you work.

"This bill will also provide genuine ongoing opportunity for communities to have a seat at the table on managing social impacts.

"I want to sincerely thank the community for their ongoing steadfast support, and for working tirelessly to advocate for genuine choice for all.

"We must pay tribute to the Palaszczuk Government, Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham, the Coordinator-General and their teams, the Chair of the Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee Jim Pearce MP and his committee for taking the time to understand the complexities of this issue, and having the courage to legislate for fairness.

"And I need to acknowledge my team in all of this, for their unwavering commitment and passion to righting a wrong.

"Today is a win for the people.”

"I acknowledge there is still a lot of work ahead to maximise the fundamental intent of the bill.”

"We welcome the ongoing opportunity to genuinely influence outcomes for our communities alongside government and industry,” Mayor Baker said.

"The way we see it, today the rules have been set, and our communities now have a seat at the table.”

For more details on Council's submission for the Stronger and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill 2016 visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/advocacy.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kristy answers the call for help

Kristy answers the call for help

Founder of Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia, Kristy Sparrow was named Rural Community Leader of the Year.

Doctoring up vital funds

GIVING BACK: David and Helen Wilson.

The Emerald Orphans are raising money for the RFDS.

Region exceeding expectations

Ian McCamley shares his passion for beef in a new short film showcasing the diversity and ingenuity of Central Highlands agriculture, its people and products.

New documentary to shine light on region's diversity.

Bank closures outrage

GOING: John Hallam is frustrated over the BOQ branch closure in Emerald, which makes him feel more like a number.

Two bank branches in Emerald will be closing by November.

Local Partners

Creating a community hub

A donation from the Emerald Ladies Welfare Group is enabling Yumba Bimbi to create a Community Information Hub.

Fundraiser in honour of missing man

Aaron Flynn.

Family sets up fundraising tribute to missing man Aaron Flynn.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

What's on the small screen this week

LITTLE Big Shots and season three of Narcos debut, True Story With Hamish & Andy finishes with a bang and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $299,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

As New, Owner Transfered to Brisbane

8 Academic Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Just 2 years old this Norman Gardens 4 bedroom home is ready to move into as the owner has moved South. Features include: -Tiled living and traffic areas, carpet...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!