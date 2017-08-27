New bill a win for Queenslanders

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who has been fiercely advocating for an end to forced fly in, fly out (FIFO) practices, witnessed the landmark win with Cr Gina Lacey, Cr Kelly Vea Vea and the Chair of the Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee Jim Pearce MP.

IN a win for all Queenslanders, a historic bill, critical to the future of regional resource communities, was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

"This bill signifies a clear intent of all sides of government to put mining communities and regions back on a level playing field,” she said.

"We have won the right for people to make their own living choices no longer is where you live a condition of where you work.

"This bill will also provide genuine ongoing opportunity for communities to have a seat at the table on managing social impacts.

"I want to sincerely thank the community for their ongoing steadfast support, and for working tirelessly to advocate for genuine choice for all.

"We must pay tribute to the Palaszczuk Government, Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham, the Coordinator-General and their teams, the Chair of the Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee Jim Pearce MP and his committee for taking the time to understand the complexities of this issue, and having the courage to legislate for fairness.

"And I need to acknowledge my team in all of this, for their unwavering commitment and passion to righting a wrong.

"Today is a win for the people.”

"I acknowledge there is still a lot of work ahead to maximise the fundamental intent of the bill.”

"We welcome the ongoing opportunity to genuinely influence outcomes for our communities alongside government and industry,” Mayor Baker said.

"The way we see it, today the rules have been set, and our communities now have a seat at the table.”

For more details on Council's submission for the Stronger and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill 2016 visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/advocacy.