New Bluff principal a welcome addition

BLUFF State School has welcomed its new principal Craig Barrett.

Mr Barrett joins the Bluff community from Mackay, where he was head of special education at Eimeo Road State School.

He said he was very happy to be principal at Bluff and was looking forward to working with the students and community to make Bluff State School the very best it can be.

"We are implementing the use of technology throughout the school to foster new learning experiences, with students from Year 3 on having access to individual laptops,” he said.

"Robotics and coding are also being introduced, while maintaining a strong emphasis on developing and embedding skills in core subjects such as English, maths and science.

"A comprehensive social and emotional program is being progressively introduced to foster a climate of success among the students and prepare them to face the challenges of the future.

"With two Prep students currently enrolled, Bluff is looking to expand its lower primary enrolment and welcomes new enrolments across all grades to experience the Bluff motto of Learning Together.”

He said plans were also under way to redevelop the Indigenous Garden at Bluff State School, in conjunction with the local indigenous community and Central Highlands Regional Council, to replant local bush tucker plants and build a yarning circle for the local community to use for meetings.

Mr Barrett has been teaching since 1999, starting his illustrious career at Charter Towers Central State School.

He previously held positions of principal and deputy principal within Education Queensland and has also taught at schools overseas in the United States, South Korea, Brunei and Malaysia.