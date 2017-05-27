New breed of laws

PAWFECT COMPANION: Isaac dog owners like Curtis Teale, pictured with husky Luca, will need to abide by new breeding laws that start today.

IT IS hoped new dog breeding laws, to be implemented from May 26, will lower the number of pets looking for homes in the region.

Anyone giving away, supplying, selling or advertising dogs or puppies will be required to have a unique supply number.

The supply number, which can be obtained for free by registering on the new Queensland Dog Breeder Register, will help identify the registered breeder.

It is hoped the supply number will help to formalise the breeding of dogs and make it easier for puppies to be traced back to their breeder.

The number must then be included with the dog's microchip details and be displayed when the dog is advertised, sold or given away.

Maraboon Veterinary Surgery's Dr Angela Sutherland said the laws had an excellent intention to help decrease the over-breeding of dogs.

"We notice a lot of accidental breedings in our area,” she said.

"People decide not to have their pets desexed because they may want to breed at a later date and end up with their un-desexed females becoming pregnant.

"Owners of both male and female dogs should be desexing their pets, unless the owners intend to do all the necessary steps to become a responsible breeder.

"Responsible dog breeding means to care for each puppy, including meeting all of its health and husbandry needs, until it can be placed in a screened and committed forever home.

"I hope the laws will help see the number of pets looking for new homes through wonderful organisations like CQ Pet Rescue significantly decreased by helping to control the pet population and encourage responsible breeding of dogs.”

The exception to the new laws are primary producers that breed working dogs. However if the dogs are bred for any purpose other than working, the breeder must be registered.

To register as a breeder or for more information visit the Queensland Dog Breeder Register website at www.qdbr.daf.qld.gov.au.

Penalties

-Failing to register as a dog breeder (max penalty $6095)

-Not updating changes to registration details (max penalty $2438)

-Not microchipping a dog (max penalty $2438)

-Not providing a valid supply number when supplying or advertising a dog (max penalty $6095)