27°
News

New breed of laws

25th May 2017 3:50 PM
PAWFECT COMPANION: Isaac dog owners like Curtis Teale, pictured with husky Luca, will need to abide by new breeding laws that start today.
PAWFECT COMPANION: Isaac dog owners like Curtis Teale, pictured with husky Luca, will need to abide by new breeding laws that start today. Photo: Isaac Regional Council

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT IS hoped new dog breeding laws, to be implemented from May 26, will lower the number of pets looking for homes in the region.

Anyone giving away, supplying, selling or advertising dogs or puppies will be required to have a unique supply number.

The supply number, which can be obtained for free by registering on the new Queensland Dog Breeder Register, will help identify the registered breeder.

It is hoped the supply number will help to formalise the breeding of dogs and make it easier for puppies to be traced back to their breeder.

The number must then be included with the dog's microchip details and be displayed when the dog is advertised, sold or given away.

Maraboon Veterinary Surgery's Dr Angela Sutherland said the laws had an excellent intention to help decrease the over-breeding of dogs.

"We notice a lot of accidental breedings in our area,” she said.

"People decide not to have their pets desexed because they may want to breed at a later date and end up with their un-desexed females becoming pregnant.

"Owners of both male and female dogs should be desexing their pets, unless the owners intend to do all the necessary steps to become a responsible breeder.

"Responsible dog breeding means to care for each puppy, including meeting all of its health and husbandry needs, until it can be placed in a screened and committed forever home.

"I hope the laws will help see the number of pets looking for new homes through wonderful organisations like CQ Pet Rescue significantly decreased by helping to control the pet population and encourage responsible breeding of dogs.”

The exception to the new laws are primary producers that breed working dogs. However if the dogs are bred for any purpose other than working, the breeder must be registered.

To register as a breeder or for more information visit the Queensland Dog Breeder Register website at www.qdbr.daf.qld.gov.au.

Penalties

-Failing to register as a dog breeder (max penalty $6095)

-Not updating changes to registration details (max penalty $2438)

-Not microchipping a dog (max penalty $2438)

-Not providing a valid supply number when supplying or advertising a dog (max penalty $6095)

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council sells land for unpaid rates

Council sells land for unpaid rates

Several properties will go under the hammer as the Central Highlands Regional Council makes a bid to recoup money owed for unpaid rates.

New breed of laws

PAWFECT COMPANION: Isaac dog owners like Curtis Teale, pictured with husky Luca, will need to abide by new breeding laws that start today.

New dog breeding laws throughout Queensland will begin today.

Serving up a tasty fundraiser

YARNS APLENTY: Bush poet Murray Hartin will entertain diners at the Springsure State School's Paddock to Plate 2017 dinner.

Springsure State School is serving up a yummy fundraiser.

Let's seal our future prosperity

KNEE DEEP: Matthew and Bernadette Paine's daughter Grace demonstrates how the heavy traffic load causes incredible wear and tear on Springsure-Tambo Rd.

Region outgrows dirt road

Local Partners

The 'pretty boy' miner wowing the world of fashion

FROM being called "pretty boy", to hiding his passion from his father to the point he was almost listed as a missing person, his career change hasn't been easy.

Council sells land for unpaid rates

UNDER THE HAMMER: Several properties around the Central Highlands will go under the hammer at an auction as council makes a bid to recoup money owed for unpaid rates.

Several properties will be sold in a bid to recoup money

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $235,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Stunning Ocean Views from Meikleville Hill!

13 Found Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Entertain guests or just sit back and enjoy the tranquillity of the bushland and the relaxing Ocean Views from the upper and lower entertaining decks! • Enjoy...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!