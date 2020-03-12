New business blooms at the twilight markets

Abbie Pollard, Ella Frank and Jade Davies will all be running stalls at the Twilight Markets in Emerald on March 21.

A NEW Emerald business will add a floral scent to the air as it hosts its very first pop-up shop at the upcoming twilight markets.

Abbie Pollard is excited to bring bunches of fragrant flowers to the community through Abbie Rose & Co.

Ms Pollard, who took over and rebranded Spoilt Emerald, has been operating from Egerton St, Emerald, for the past six weeks and will continue to service the community’s floral needs.

“I can pretty much do whatever I want with the business because it’s mine,” she said.

“It’s really exciting and new.”

She said she was looking forward to engaging with the community at the upcoming event, and would provide floral arrangements, soaps, candles and plants.

Nine-year-old entrepreneur Ella Frank started her scrunchie business, Scrunch Yourself, when she needed new hair accessories to match her outfits.

She has been providing locals with unique and colourful scrunchies for the last six months and is looking forward to “getting out there”.

“We’ve been here since September, so I’m only new,” she said.

“This will really help me get out into Emerald.”

Denis Kiely and David Korn getting the train ready.

Ella attended local twilight markets before Christmas and said the fairy lights created a magical environment and made the scrunchies shine.

Emerald Rotary Club and Jade Davies from Bells Barnyard have collaborated to bring the first monthly twilight markets to Emerald.

Emerald Rotary Club president Adam Reynolds said they wanted to increase the popularity of the usual Sunday markets.

“For so long people have done the same thing, but this is something different and fun for families to attend,” he said.

More than 40 stallholders will be operating, alongside many food vendors, a bar, children’s entertainment, and buskers will provide live music throughout the evening.

Emerald’s Rotary Park and Charlie Woods Park will be lit up with fairy lights, the playground will be open, and the train will be operating.

“Having food and an evening will make a big difference, dad can have a burger and a beer while mum has a look at the markets,” Mr Reynolds said.

“There’s something for mums, dads, kids and grandparents.”

The markets will run from 6pm on March 21.

To run a stall or for more information, contact Jade Davies through the Bells Barnyard Emerald Facebook page.