New business saves CQ locals a 42km trip for fuel, supplies

Bluff Servo Manager Leanne Schothorst at the brand new store. Photo: Kristen Booth

BLUFF locals now have access to convenience items in town, three years after the Bluff Family Store was destroyed by fire.

Since then, locals have been forced to travel a 42km round trip to Blackwater for groceries, fuel, toiletries and other necessities.

However, while they will still have to travel for major shops, the town’s new service station is offering convenience items and necessities.

The brand new Bluff Servo opened its doors in November, 2020.

“We decided the town needed something out here,” Bluff Servo manager Leanne Schothorst said.

“We went into it to bring the shop side of things and keep the prices down like we have in Rockhampton. The fuel is just the bonus.

“We just want people to have their essentials.”

The Bluff Servo offers everything from sunglasses and toys to Panadol, toothpaste, milk, Fairbairn Bakery pies and bread.

The brand new Bluff Servo.

Ms Schothorst said she had received nothing but positive feedback since opening the doors at the end of November.

“[Locals] are loving it,” she said.

“Just having somewhere available locally to buy food, toothpaste, bread, Panadol.

“We’ve got positive feedback from the day we started.”

With owners based in Rockhampton Ms Schothorst said they made the decision to remain independent to ensure prices were as low as possible.

In coming weeks the shop will also sell ice cream, swap and go gas bottles and bags of ice.

“We still have some bits and pieces coming in but it’s been great so far,” Ms Schothorst said.

The Bluff Servo is located on the corner of Main and South Sts on the western side of Bluff.

Follow the Bluff Servo Facebook page for business updates.