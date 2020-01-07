New calendar aims to reduce stigma of mental health

HELPING OUT: Dave Graham, known nationally as "Farmer Dave", is one of the faces of a new calendar being released to promote better mental health across the Darling Downs.

HEALTH organisations are hoping the return of a financial year calendar will help break down some of the stigmas of mental health for people living in regional areas.

Developed in partnership between Neami National's Health Service Navigator and the Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN, the "Empowering our Communities" calendar aims to promote awareness of mental health support available for people living in drought-affected communities across the region.

The calendar, now in its second year, shares the stories of rural people who have gone through struggles, as well as service providers who can offer assistance.

It also features information about free, confidential support which is available throughout the region and can be delivered over-the-phone, online or face-to-face.

Neami National service manager Lisa Bamforth said the calendar was developed to show people that if they are going through a difficult time with the drought or other challenges in their life, support is available.

"Mental health affects everyone differently and the stories in this calendar are there to remind people that support is available when they need it and that there's no shame in asking for help," she said.

DDWMPHN CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt said the stigma could be a large barrier for people to seek support, particularly in regional and rural communities.

"This calendar is an important tool to promote awareness of mental health, address stigma, while also being a resource for people to find the right mental health support for them" she said.

To download a digital version of the calendar, please visit the Neami National website.

People requiring immediate help should call

• Lifeline: 13 11 14

• MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

• Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

• Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800