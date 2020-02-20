Menu
NEW CEO: New AnglicareCQ CEO Carol Godwin and AglicareCQ Board chair Elizabeth Homer.
New CEO excited to improve lives across the region

Contributed
19th Feb 2020 11:00 AM

A NEW CEO has stepped up to lead a major community service and housing provider for Central Queensland.

Carol Godwin has been appointed to the top job to take AnglicareCQ into a new era of helping Central Queenslanders make the best of their lives.

Board chair Elizabeth Homer has seen the organisation play a major role in child protection work and in the lives of people from all walks of life, and said Ms Godwin had come on board with great enthusiasm and vision to lead the organisation.

“The board and I were extremely impressed with the calibre of applicants we interviewed, but the experience and vision that Carol showed throughout the recruitment process made the decision an easy one,” Ms Homer said.

With more than 20 years’ experience working in the community service and housing sectors, Ms Godwin is looking forward to her new role with enthusiasm and vigour.

“I have been with AnglicareCQ for almost 10 years and I’m looking forward to bringing together everything I’ve learned over this time,” she said.

“We have a great team with an integrated approach that is focused on a shared, collective commitment to our community.”

Ms Godwin is looking forward to implementing AnglicareCQ’s new strategic plan through engaging with the community and operating with a person-centred, place-based approach.

“We have diverse thinking around the board table and some great funders in the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women, the Department of Housing and Public Works plus a raft of other state and federal funding partners, that ensure that we can continue to provide the quality services that our community desperately needs,” she said.

“By really connecting with the communities we serve, we can realise our vision of working with people to make the best of their lives.”

AnglicareCQ has been a major service provider within the region for more than 30 years, providing assistance to community members in need.

