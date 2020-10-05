New chief to lead Mackay through COVID-19 pandemic

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has appointed Lisa Davies Jones to become its new Chief Executive.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has appointed Lisa Davies Jones to become its new Chief Executive.

A FORMER London nurse and leader of rural medicine will take on the challenge of leading Mackay through the pandemic, as the Mackay Hospital and Health Service selects a new chief executive.

Lisa Davies Jones has been named as the new chief executive, replacing Jo Whitehead who resigned after three years in the top job.

Her appointment ends a statewide recruitment process, which began in August.

This will not be Ms Davies Jones' first time in the role, having served as the chief executive of North West Hospital and Health Service, based in Mt Isa.

Most recently Ms Davies Jones was working in a secondment at the Department of Health, where she led a team in establishing the new Office of Rural and Remote Health.

This office provided a platform to increase the voice of rural and remote Queenslanders at the health policy table.

Ms Davies Jones said she was excited to return to North Queensland and to begin working with the region's many health service providers.

"COVID-19 has shown health providers can adapt quickly to the challenges we face and work together for the good of the community and I hope to build on these learnings to strengthen healthcare in the region," Ms Davies Jones said.

Mackay Base Hospital Emergency Department staff Administration Officer Heather Ryan, Operational Officer Jenny Sutton, Registered Nurses Lorna Stewart and Cherie Tickner and Dr Eloise Middleton.

"I'm a big believer in engaging with community because it's really difficult to have an impact unless you are connected to the voice of the people we are here to serve.

"I have a huge passion for working collaboratively with all health service providers to

help improve health equity.

"I'm also a strong believer in investing in the workforce to provide more care closer to home and to support staff to work in multi-professional teams at the top of their scope.

"My role is to care for the people who care for our patients and communities and I take this very seriously.

"Health care workers deserve every bit of our time, energy and personal investment to support them in delivering great services."

Ms Davies Jones will start her 12-month appointment in early November.

Lisa Davies Jones will take on her 12-month appointment in early November. Picture: Tony Martin

Mackay Hospital and Health Board acting chair Darryl Camilleri said the service was delighted to welcome Ms Davies Jones to the team.

"Her management skills and clinical experience mean she is well placed to lead Mackay HHS into the future," Mr Camilleri said.

"Her broad ranging healthcare career within nursing, service improvement, healthcare management and clinical governance will be an asset."

Ms Davies Jones started her career as a nurse in London, progressing to become Deputy Chief Operating Officer of a large group of rural and regional hospitals in the West Midlands in the UK.

She moved to Townsville University Hospital in 2013.