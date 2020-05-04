New click and collect service to ease home learning

A new online program allows people to print documents from any location. Photo: File

A new online program allows people to print documents from any location. Photo: File

PRINT documents with the click of a button, even if you don’t have a printer at home, using a new online service.

The digital printing service ‘Princh’ is now available at libraries across the Central Highlands, and allows people to lodge and pay for a print request from home.

Princh sends the print job straight to a library printer from a phone, tablet or laptop, with payment processed online.

Central Highlands Regional Council General Manger Communities John McDougall said Princh would be of great benefit to people who don’t have a printer at home.

“During this challenging time, many people are adapting to working from home or guiding their children through home schooling,” Mr McDougall said.

“Some people may not have access to printers at home and this service will make it easier for them to print the documents they need.

“Of course, this service will continue to provide many benefits to customers after COVID-19 restrictions have eased.”

Customers can organise document printing at any time and from any location.

“For example, you may remember you need to print a train ticket while you’re cooking dinner at home,” Mr McDougall said.

“You can quickly do this on your home device and pick it up at the library the next day.”

As library branches are currently closed, customers will need to phone in details of their print jobs and arrange for collection – similar to the Click & Collect program currently in place to borrow resources.

Mr McDougall said protocols are in place to ensure confidentiality and security of customers’ documentation is maintained.

To use the program, download the free Princh app or visit print.princh.com and enter your preferred pick-up location code, which can be found on councils website.

Call council on 1300 242 686 to be connected to your local branch to advise the staff your print job, and library staff will place it at the Click & Collect point for pick up.

Print jobs can also be requested to be sent via post.