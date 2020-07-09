New clues in mystery $50m win revealed

The mystery winner comes from the south coast town of Sussex Inlet. Picture: Supplied

A NSW resident is walking around completely unaware they have become an instant multi-millionaire - but new details regarding their identity have emerged.

On Tuesday night, one ticket holder won the entire Oz Lotto division one prize of $50 million - the highest jackpot in a decade.

However, the winning entry was unregistered, so lottery officials had no way of contacting the ticket holder.

The staggering prize is still yet to be claimed - but now, the search has been narrowed down to one exact location.

Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, has revealed the winner is from the south coast town of Sussex Inlet and purchased their entry from Inlet Newsagency, Shop 5, 172 Jacobs Drive, Sussex Inlet.

The ticketholder held the only division one winning entry nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1377, drawn Tuesday, July 7.

Every player who bought a ticket from that agency is being urged to double check their entry today.

South coast players have been urged to check their entries. Picture: Supplied

Inlet Newsagency owner Dimitrios Spyrakis said he was thrilled to discover his outlet had sold such a huge division one winning entry.

"This is incredible news," he said.

"This is amazing for both the community of Sussex Inlet and also our winner. It's been a tough year with the bushfires and everything else that's happened.

"We're really hoping the winner comes forward very soon and checks their ticket.

"Congratulations to them. What a win."

The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said she was looking forward to confirming the life-changing news with the Sussex Inlet winner soon.

"We're certainly hoping that our $50 million Oz Lotto winner comes forward very soon, which is why we're asking anyone who purchased an entry into Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw at Inlet Newsagency to make sure they check their tickets today," she said.

"You might think it's unlikely that you're the winner we're searching for, but someone who bought an entry at the outlet is now $50 million richer.

"You can check your entries in-store, online at thelott.com, or via the Lott app. If you do realise you're the division one winner we're searching for, please call us on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."

Tuesday's jackpot winner is the tenth Oz Lotto division one winner of 2020. Together these 10 winners have collectively taken home $127,143,666 in division one prize money.

If you missed out on that huge prize, there is some consolation - tonight's Powerball jackpot has soared to a mind-blowing $80 million.

Originally published as New clues in mystery $50m win revealed