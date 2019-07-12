New committee reviving club

TURNING THINGS AROUND: The Moranbah Bulls Rugby Union Club is growing stronger and will have a day of celebrations on July 20.

RUGBY UNION: A rugby union club that has fallen on tough times in recent years is making a comeback.

Moranbah Bulls Rugby Union Club president and coach Ben Pearce says the club has been through "a bit of change of late”.

"We had a lot of people leave or be relocated with jobs or personal circumstances changed,” he said.

"So maybe a month ago I was voted back in and the whole committee's basically changed.

"We're just trying to revive the club and get some excitement around town and make a family vibe and bring back the old guys.”

And so the Old Bulls and Ladies Day was born, with the idea to get previous members involved in the club again.

The day will be held on July 20 and have two lots of events.

"There's a lot of old guys that were the backbone of the club or were part of the club in the years past but have dropped off and don't come to games or anything like that,” Pearce said.

"So it's getting them involved, getting them to meet the players and stuff like that.”

Tickets for the Old Bulls Day cost $20 and include entry to the Bulls v Clermont Bushpigs marquee and members' prices at the club's bar.

Tickets for Ladies' Day, which will run alongside the Old Bulls Day, cost $40 and include complimentary wine and nibbles from whistle to whistle of the Bulls v Bushpigs game, lucky door prizes and a cowgirl-themed Fashions on the Field. The Ladies' Day will also feature a special auction.

"We're getting a special kit for the day,” Pearce said.

"It's a pink kit with our current sponsors on there. Deefort Sport, they basically donated that (the kit) to us.

"We've got the National Breast Cancer Foundation logo just under the neck under the shirt and all proceeds from the auction are going to be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

"What we've got is the 23 jerseys up for auction.

"We've taken out seven, nine and 10 - which are pretty big numbers in rugby union - and we're going to auction them on the day.

"But there is an online auction for all the rest of the jerseys.

"It is updated every couple of days with who's in front and who's bidding for what.”

The online auction will run until midnight on July 19. For more information about the auction or the Old Bulls and Ladies' Day, visit the Moranbah Bulls Rugby Union Club's Facebook page.