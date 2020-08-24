New COVID-19 restrictions at local hospitals as fears rise

TOOWOOMBA'S two private hospitals have blocked visitors from Brisbane, and the number of people allowed in homes and public spaces has been reduced, as fears of a COVID-19 second wave in southeast Queensland ramp up.

The state recorded nine new cases on Saturday, and two new cases on Sunday, with a number of those cases linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

None of those cases were in Toowoomba or the Darling Downs, Darling Downs Health confirmed.

Despite this, gatherings in homes and public spaces has been reduced to 30 people across Queensland, including Toowoomba.

In the Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay and Redland City local government areas, that number is 10 people.

"If you're planning on catching up with friends or family … and feeling under the weather, stay home," a Darling Downs Health spokesperson said.

"Gatherings in private homes and public spaces have been restricted to a maximum of 30 people.

"These limits do not apply to businesses operating under a COVID Safe plan."

Most cafes, restaurants and shopping centres would have COVID Safe plans in place.

Toowoomba's two private hospitals have announced new restrictions for visitors from the southeast.

St Andrew's Hospital has barred visitors from the eight local government areas listed above.

"These restrictions are for visitors only who reside from the (listed) areas," a hospital spokesperson said.

"Please contact the hospital if you are from this area and are the parents, guardians or carers for a patient under the age of 18, (or) providing end-of-life support.

"The ICU and CMU are closed to all visitors.

"These restrictions are for the protection of our patients, visiting medical officers and staff."

St Vincent's Private Hospital said people who reside in any of those same areas were not allowed to visit patients in their wards.

"Patients (including outpatients attending appointments at the hospital) and staff are not restricted," a hospital spokesperson said.

"These restrictions are being implemented now but may change quickly.

"Please stay safe and if you have any flu-like symptoms, go and get tested and follow all directions around self isolation."

There are zero active cases of COVID-19 on the Darling Downs.

There have been 45 confirmed cases in the region, resulting in two deaths.

There are 36 people currently serving active self-quarantine notices in the region.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who visited a number of Brisbane locations on certain dates and times to get tested if they are unwell.