New details of Hemsworth’s $20m mansion

It has previously been compared to a shopping centre or a carpark by bemused locals - but at least Chris Hemsworth's new mega-mansion will be eco-friendly.

The Thor actor and his wife Elsa Pataky's $20 million Byron Bay pad is nearing completion after being under construction for years on end, but brand new photos have revealed the couple have added hundreds of solar panels to the sprawling dwelling's roof.

The environmentally conscious family has installed hundreds of solar panels. Picture: Media Mode

The celebrity couple and their three children, daughter India Rose and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, are due to move in next month.

The inclusion of the solar panels comes as no surprise, given the family have long been environmental advocates, recently taking part in the Byron Bay Climate Strike 4 School event.

The 36-year-old former Home And Away actor also recently shared teenage climate crusader Greta Thunberg's powerful United Nations climate change speech with his millions of followers on Instagram.

The pair's very prominent solar panels also make a visible statement about the need to adopt green habits and for individuals to do their bit to fight climate change as the panels will provide a huge renewable source of electricity.

However, the home, which is located in Broken Head just outside Byron Bay and overlooks Seven Mile Beach, has not been without controversy.

Boasting six bedrooms, a gym, steam room, media room, games room, vast outdoor living and play areas, and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool, rumoured to have cost $400,000 alone, the residence has previously been branded "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" by irate locals.

It has even been blamed for pushing the median property price in the area north of $1.75 million.

"There's definitely jobs being created but it does seem to be that the area is attracting not just national attention but also international attention as well because there's a lot of celebrity interest, particularly from the Hemsworths," realestate.com.au chief economist Nerida Conisbee told news.com.au in January this year.

The home has previously been compared to a “shopping centre” by locals. Picture: Media Mode

Hemsworth - who is officially Hollywood's second highest paid actor after raking in a staggering $112.8 million for his roles in the Avengers finale and Men In Black: International - first snapped up the 4.2-hectare property for $7 million in 2014.

But he and his wife decided to knock down and rebuild the former Balinese-style resort home, with a development application first lodged with Byron Shire Council in late 2016 and approved in March 2017.

In July, Hemsworth offered a sneak peak inside the home after sharing photos of an impressive mural painted inside his digs by indigenous artist Otis Hope Carey, which "focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people".

Hemsworth and Pataky married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance and decided to move from Los Angeles to Byron Bay with their three children in 2014 in a bid for a quieter life.

Originally published as New details of Hemsworth's $20m mansion